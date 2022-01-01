Nathalie VANDENHOUDT

Mes compétences :
Recherche clinique Affaires Réglementaires Da
Recherche scientifique
Entreprises
GSK
- Clinical Regulatory Affairs Manager
2016 - maintenant
CVO-EUROPE
- Vaccine Supply Coordinator (for GSK)
LYON2013 - 2016
Bone Therapeutics S.A.
- Clinical Study Manager & Regulatory Assistant
Gosselies2011 - 2012Project Management including:
- Management and Coordination of Clinical Research and Development programs: phase I, II and III international trials
- Review and Analysis of Clinical Data and Results
- Scientific Writing: preparation of study documents (Clinical Study Reports, Protocols, Informed Consent Forms, Case Report Forms, Study Manuals...) according to ICH-GCP
- Working in close collaboration with other Departments (QA, QC, Production, R&D,...).
- Site contacts (selection, contract negociation, initiation, follow up, contact with Ethics Comittees,...)
- Contact with services providers and coordinating them
- Reporting and notification of Safety Events
Regulatory tasks:
- Communication and meeting preparation with Competent Authorities in Belgium and other European countries (preparation of submission packages, scientific advices,...)
Crossover CRI SA
- Clinical Study Coordinator / Clinical Research Associate
2009 - 2011- Management of the administrative part of Clinical Research on site (from first contacts with sponsors until the close out visit)
- Coordination trials between different departments (medical department, radiology, nuclear medicine, laboratory,...) involving lots of people.
- Management of Clinical Studies in different departments: oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, rheumatology, anesthesiology, gynecology, cardiology,…
- Reviewing of academic clinical protocols according to ICH-GCP guidelines
- Submission of academic trials to the Competent Authorities
- Site activities (initiation - monitoring - close out visits) in Belgium both in Dutch and French.
Formations
Université Libre De Bruxelles ULB (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles2001 - 2009Biologie moléculaire et médicale, PhD virologie