Nathan DACOSTA

Mes compétences :
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Python Programming
MySQL
JavaScript
Java
Visual Basic
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
JIRA
Entreprises
Groupe PSA
- Apprenti Développeur WEB
Rueil Malmaison2015 - 2016- Mis en place un outil permettant la récupération automatique de données des applications mobiles du Groupe PSA sur les plateformes Google Play et ITunes.
o Programmation : PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS
Methode Agile - JIRA - Bootstrap
- Simulation de trajet sur borne de test de véhicule.
Stago
- Développeur WEB
Asnières-sur-Seine2014 - 2014- A mis en place une interface servant d’aide au paramétrage d’un automate de laboratoire.
o Programmation : Python, HTML, CSS
Stago
- Stagiaire Développeur WEB
Asnières-sur-Seine2014 - 2014- A mis en place une interface servant d’aide au paramétrage d’un automate de laboratoire.
o Programmation : Python, HTML, CSS