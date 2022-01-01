Menu

Nathan DACOSTA

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Mes compétences :
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Python Programming
MySQL
JavaScript
Java
Visual Basic
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
JIRA

Entreprises

  • Groupe PSA - Apprenti Développeur WEB

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - 2016 - Mis en place un outil permettant la récupération automatique de données des applications mobiles du Groupe PSA sur les plateformes Google Play et ITunes.
    o Programmation : PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS
    Methode Agile - JIRA - Bootstrap


    - Simulation de trajet sur borne de test de véhicule.

  • Stago - Développeur WEB

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2014 - 2014 - A mis en place une interface servant d’aide au paramétrage d’un automate de laboratoire.
    o Programmation : Python, HTML, CSS

  • Stago - Stagiaire Développeur WEB

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2014 - 2014 - A mis en place une interface servant d’aide au paramétrage d’un automate de laboratoire.
    o Programmation : Python, HTML, CSS

