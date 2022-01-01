Nathan GUETTA

Working since 1998 in the Internet and mobile Industry (started at Club-Internet - French ISP / Subsidiary of T-Online AG - merged with SFR Neuf, Dailymotion, Vodafone)



I was in charge of the community products (Chat, Forums, Blogs), hosting infrastructure and domain names. Also Worked on Search Engine problematics (Google/T-Online International) at T-Online France / Club Internet.



Joined Dailymotion at a very early stage (still shareholder of the company) and worked on new media problematics as IPTV, Mobile Services, content acquisition, content protection and new features for the website. I've managed there a team of innovative product managers, project managers, designers and engineers.



Now working at Vodafone Group, exploring the mobile world.



Spent the first year and a half of my Vodafone Group career managing the software development of product across the Content Services portfolio which includes two portal propositions (Vodafone Live, MyWeb), an e-commerce platform (360 Shop), a music download platform (360 music), a developer proposition (developer.vodafone.com).



I had the pleasure of managing a team of experienced Development Manager in order to deliver best in class experiences across 8 local markets, had to lead a team of 100+ contractors and manage multiple partnerships.



I am now in charge of the product development of this portfolio, leading a great team of product managers, making sure that the new service propositions are translated into a product vision and follow a normal product life-cycle.



Mes compétences :

COMMERCE

E commerce

E marketing

E- Marketing

Internet

IPTV

Marketing

Mobile

Mobile Services

Music

Products

Search

Video

VoIP

Web

Web Services