Menu

Nathan GUETTA

Saint-Ouen Cedex

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Working since 1998 in the Internet and mobile Industry (started at Club-Internet - French ISP / Subsidiary of T-Online AG - merged with SFR Neuf, Dailymotion, Vodafone)

I was in charge of the community products (Chat, Forums, Blogs), hosting infrastructure and domain names. Also Worked on Search Engine problematics (Google/T-Online International) at T-Online France / Club Internet.

Joined Dailymotion at a very early stage (still shareholder of the company) and worked on new media problematics as IPTV, Mobile Services, content acquisition, content protection and new features for the website. I've managed there a team of innovative product managers, project managers, designers and engineers.

Now working at Vodafone Group, exploring the mobile world.

Spent the first year and a half of my Vodafone Group career managing the software development of product across the Content Services portfolio which includes two portal propositions (Vodafone Live, MyWeb), an e-commerce platform (360 Shop), a music download platform (360 music), a developer proposition (developer.vodafone.com).

I had the pleasure of managing a team of experienced Development Manager in order to deliver best in class experiences across 8 local markets, had to lead a team of 100+ contractors and manage multiple partnerships.

I am now in charge of the product development of this portfolio, leading a great team of product managers, making sure that the new service propositions are translated into a product vision and follow a normal product life-cycle.

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
E commerce
E marketing
E- Marketing
Internet
IPTV
Marketing
Mobile
Mobile Services
Music
Products
Search
Video
VoIP
Web
Web Services

Entreprises

  • Samsung Electronics - Directeur Marketing & Operations

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2013 - maintenant

  • Vodafone - Directeur Produit

    Newbury 2009 - 2013 Spent the first year and a half of my Vodafone Group career managing the software development of product across the Content Services portfolio which includes two portal propositions (Vodafone Live, MyWeb), an e-commerce platform (360 Shop), a music download platform (360 music), a developer proposition (developer.vodafone.com).

    I had the pleasure of managing a team of experienced Development Manager in order to deliver best in class experiences across 8 local markets, had to lead a team of 100+ contractors and manage multiple partnerships.

    I am now in charge of the product development of this portfolio, leading a great team of product managers, making sure that the new service propositions are translated into a product vision and follow a normal product life-cycle.

  • Dailymotion - Directeur Produit

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Products & Projects Director trained in a process oriented company with 10 years experience in the Internet Industry. Has successfully participated in the launch of the start-up, going through fundraising processes, business development and growing pains. Was in charge of Products and Projects development with direct control over a team of 5 product managers and 2 project managers and coordinating around 30 developers, engineers and designers.

  • T-Online France - Chef de Produit

    1998 - 2006 Chef de Produit spécialisé dans les domaines suivants :

    - Produits Communautaires (Forums, Blogs, etc.)
    - Produits liés à l'hébergement (Hébergement Plus, Pages Persos, Noms de Domaines)
    - Produits Recherche (SEM, SEO)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée