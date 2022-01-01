Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nathan JARROT
Ajouter
Nathan JARROT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Orléans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Elex
- Expert d’assurance
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Polyexpert
- Expert d'assurance
Paris
2017 - 2018
TEXA
- Télé-expert
Colombes
2016 - 2017
Formations
IUT Nîmes
Nîmes
2016 - 2017
Licence Professionnelle
Lycée Sainte Famille Saintonge SFB (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2014 - 2016
BTS
Réseau
Cyrille TRUCHON
Thomas BOITEUX
Virginie DUBOIS