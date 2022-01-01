Menu

Nathan LEZOU

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Buhler - Sales and services Engineer West and Central Africa

    2014 - maintenant

  • Saco San Pedro - Responsable mécanique

    2011 - maintenant

  • Choco Ivoire - Chef de Maintenance Adjoint

    2010 - 2011

Formations

  • INPHB - Ecole Supérieure D'Industrie (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 2007 - 2009 Ingenieur Industriel

Réseau