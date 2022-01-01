Retail
Nathan LEZOU
Nathan LEZOU
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Buhler
- Sales and services Engineer West and Central Africa
2014 - maintenant
Saco San Pedro
- Responsable mécanique
2011 - maintenant
Choco Ivoire
- Chef de Maintenance Adjoint
2010 - 2011
Formations
INPHB - Ecole Supérieure D'Industrie (Yamoussoukro)
Yamoussoukro
2007 - 2009
Ingenieur Industriel
Aubin N'DOUFFOU
Bienvenue Hyacinthe KONAN
Denis KOUADIO
Elysee IRIÉ
Jean-Philippe KOUAME
Konan YAO PATRICE
Kouassi Germain KOFFI
Mamadou BAMBA
Mouahé Régis KONAN
Yao KOUADIO