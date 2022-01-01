Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nathan TURNER
Ajouter
Nathan TURNER
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SpecTerra Services
- Operations Manager, Europe
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Curtin University Of Technology (Perth)
Perth
2002 - 2003
Geographic Information Science (GIS)
Leederville College Of Technical And Further Education (Perth)
Perth
2000 - 2000
Advanced Diploma in Cartography
Cartography
Wembley College Of Technical And Further Education (Perth)
Perth
1994 - 1995
Certificate IV in Cartography
Cartography
Réseau
Catherine REGNIER
Eric RENAUD
Guillaume CHARLÈS
Judicael DEVIN
Mike FOSTER
Philippe GRODZKI
Sophie REGNIER
Voisin THOMAS