Menu

Nathan VERMELLE

Lille

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Young and Motivated Student, bachelor of science in Information Technology at EPITECH School.
I have many experiences in managing project. Proven success in project scopes, budgets, schedules and deliverables throughout all phases of the software development lifecycle.
Combine technical and analytical aptitudes with problem-solving strengths to drive projects on-time, on-bud- get and high-quality completion.

Mes compétences :
Programmation orientée objet
Scripting
Web 2.0
Android
Symfony2
C
Développement iOS
C++
Java EE
Java

Entreprises

  • Peoplbrain - Picomto - Développeur Application mobile - Android

    Lille 2015 - 2016

  • UNITIZ - Développeur mobile / web

    2014 - 2014 Lors de cet emploi, on m'a confier le développement d'une application native avec le SDK Android mais aussi la mise en place d'application mobile sous JQuery mobile. Néanmoins Il m'est arrivé de travailler sur des projets web a cours termes.

  • Cometik - Developpeur Android / web

    Lille 2013 - 2013 Lors de ce stage, on m'a confié le développement d'une application Android, mais aussi quelques petits projets; mobile sous JQuery Mobile et web. On m'a confié les formations des commerciaux sur les outils web / mobile que j'ai pu mettre en place.

  • Adibox - Developpeur WEB

    2012 - 2013 Développement d'un application web sous le framework Symfony 2.

  • BlueApps - Developpeur Web & Mobile

    2011 - 2012 Durant mon stage de juillet a janvier mes missions étant :

    - Amélioration du Back Office.
    - Développement d'application smartphone (Android, Iphone).
    - Refonte complète du site web.

Formations

Réseau