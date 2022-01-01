Menu

Nathanaël CHATEAU

REMIRE-MONTJOLY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Export
Sales
E business
Droit
International Business
Achat
Commercial
Marketing
web marketing

Entreprises

  • CHAMAZONE GROUP - General Manager

    REMIRE-MONTJOLY 2014 - maintenant Chargé du management et du développement des entités de la Holding CHAMAZONE Group dans le cadre d'une intégration verticale de la chaîne de construction :

    - Promotion immobilière ( Guyane Estate)
    - Gros-oeuvre (Chateau construction)
    - Consulting ( Quintelligencia)
    - Menuiserie Aluminium (GFC)
    - Menuiserie Bois (3N&M International N.V)
    - Terrassement/location véhicules lourds (Becd'or)

  • Silverprod US - Assistant marketing/ Business developper

    2012 - 2013 • Marketing strategy :
    o Manage client expectations
    o support the sales team and drive the tools available to them
    o Define and monitor the marketing budget in accordance with the Marketing Department
    o manage the lifecycle of your products and adjust the MIX (pricing, positioning)
    o propose and implement the operational marketing plan (changing portfolio of offering, pricing recommendations, advertising and promotional activities)
    • Business development
    o participate in the development of new activities and websites
    stimulate a product innovation approach with a strong service orientation and customer value

  • Ubifrance - Assistant chef de produit – Service Marketing Stratégique

    Paris 2010 - 2011 - Optimisation des ventes et des profits (refonte et réactualisation produits)
    - Analyse tendance
    - benchmarking
    - Interface entre les besoins des Missions économiques à l’international et la stratégie du siège

  • GoldenMarket - Sales Representative, Back office manager

    Montreuil 2009 - 2010 - Gestion des ventes en back office (suivi commandes, facturation, devis)
    - Gestion de la clientèle (prospection commerciale, hotline)
    - Gestion logistique (interface fournisseurs)
    - E-marketing (Référencement naturel, intégration d’articles, veille e-réputation)
    - Gestion administrative (comptabilité, juridique, fiscalité)

Formations

  • SKEMA Business School, North Carolina State University (Raleigh)

    Raleigh 2011 - 2012 Master of Science International Business

  • ISEE BBA (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • Université Paris 12 Val De Marne

    Creteil 2009 - 2009 Licence de droit privé

