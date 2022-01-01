Nathanaël CHATEAU

Silverprod US
- Assistant marketing/ Business developper
2012 - 2013• Marketing strategy :
o Manage client expectations
o support the sales team and drive the tools available to them
o Define and monitor the marketing budget in accordance with the Marketing Department
o manage the lifecycle of your products and adjust the MIX (pricing, positioning)
o propose and implement the operational marketing plan (changing portfolio of offering, pricing recommendations, advertising and promotional activities)
• Business development
o participate in the development of new activities and websites
stimulate a product innovation approach with a strong service orientation and customer value
Ubifrance
- Assistant chef de produit – Service Marketing Stratégique
Paris2010 - 2011- Optimisation des ventes et des profits (refonte et réactualisation produits)
- Analyse tendance
- benchmarking
- Interface entre les besoins des Missions économiques à l’international et la stratégie du siège
GoldenMarket
- Sales Representative, Back office manager
Montreuil2009 - 2010- Gestion des ventes en back office (suivi commandes, facturation, devis)
- Gestion de la clientèle (prospection commerciale, hotline)
- Gestion logistique (interface fournisseurs)
- E-marketing (Référencement naturel, intégration d’articles, veille e-réputation)
- Gestion administrative (comptabilité, juridique, fiscalité)
Formations
SKEMA Business School, North Carolina State University (Raleigh)
Raleigh2011 - 2012Master of Science International Business