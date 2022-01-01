Menu

Nathanael FOILLERET

DARNETAL

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Darnétal

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Festinat-animation - Disco mobile

    2006 - maintenant

  • Festinat-animation - Disco mobile

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • CAP (Le Neufbourg)

    Le Neufbourg 1998 - 2000