Nathanaël VIRAH-SAWMY
Nathanaël VIRAH-SAWMY
LE TAMPON
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives au Tampon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pharma optique
- Responsable
2014 - maintenant
Optique Chevillard
- Opticien
2012 - 2014
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Optique (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2009 - 2011
bts opticien lunetier
Réseau
Antoine DEMONGEOT
Damien DAUMAL
Luc GAUVIN
Mathilde ARNOU-LAUJEAC