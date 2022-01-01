Menu

Nathanaël VIRAH-SAWMY

LE TAMPON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Tampon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pharma optique - Responsable

    2014 - maintenant

  • Optique Chevillard - Opticien

    2012 - 2014

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur D'Optique (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2009 - 2011 bts opticien lunetier

Réseau