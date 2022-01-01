Menu

Nejib MOUSSAOUI

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • WYNSYS France - SAP SENIOR

    2016 - maintenant

  • NSIS Méditerranée - Consultant Technico-Fonctionnel SAP

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2016 Projet Stradivarius :

    SAP-CEP-MKC Technico-Fonctionnel MM/WM Level 2 Noth Africa

  • PRODWARE - Project Manager MS Dynamics NAV Chez

    Paris 2012 - 2013 • Project Management, Functional analysis, Functional architecture, Manufacturing expertise.
    • Implementation and customizing the following modules : Finance, Logistic and Trade
    • Management of different projects with different consultant and developers.
    • Project SAKATA VEGETEBALES operating mainly in the research sector Scientific and improved seeds (Vertical Life Science) - Full implementation
    • Project ABRASIF Industriel - Full implementation
    • Co-ordination with other modules for Specific States Financial (ProdAccounting) in Reporting Services (RTC NAV) - Full implementation

  • B2M-IT - Consultant MS Dynamics NAV

    Tunis 2009 - 2012 2011 - 2012 : Project Implementation, of Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2009 on El Amra Compagny - Full implementation

    • Deployment of a company manufacturing and servicing life rafts, both on site and remote.
    • Involved in data mapping and data migration of master data and condition records.
    • Created Functional Specification documents along with process flow.
    • Involved in Post go-live production support.
    • Financial Accounting and Management Immobilization (Setting the Chart of Accounts and Analytical Axes).
    • Collect and Analysis new requirement gathering.

    2011 : Projects Implementations, of Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2009 on HAMMAMI Holding Group - Full implementation

    • Deployment of a company manufacturing and servicing life rafts, both on site and remote.
    • Involved in data mapping and data migration of master data and condition records.
    • Created Functional Specification documents along with process flow.
    • Involved in Post go-live production support.

    2010 - 2011 – Roll-Out Role Tailored Client Project - Project CRM-PRO / CANAL PLUS :

    • Involve in development RTC Pages of the Operation Management Marketing: Prospecting - Loyalty - Retention.
    • Involve in development of RTC Pages of customer interaction management.

    2009 - 2010 – Consortium of Telecom - Orange Tunisia With PRODWARE France - Full implementation

    • Involve in development for Logistic modules for the second phase of the project.
    • Involve in Specific developments of the Financial Statements.

    2009 – Junior ERP Consultant (Specific Project) :
    • Payroll Module (Payroll French) Modulation, With Training:
    Billing generation ANTRAS ANNAS XML files and for export to Sage Saari v16.
    • Logistic Module
    • BI Project - Consolidation

  • INFO PLUS - Développeur Web / Développeur PHP-MySQL

    2008 - 2008 Development of modules in PHP / MySQL and ASP

  • Carthage ABC - End Project Study

    2008 - 2008 Developing a project with JSP (Ombudsman for exchange between Business Services MESE).

  • Absolu Info - Stage été 2007

    2007 - 2007 Bureau de développement (Absoluinfo SARL) Tunis,

  • CNFCPP - Stage été 2006

    2006 - 2006 Centre National de Formation Continue et de Promotion Professionnelle Tunis,
    - Familiarisation avec VB.NET : Analyse, Développement et Déploiement d’une d’application «Suivi des formations des personnels».

  • STB - Stage été 2005

    portet sur garonne 2005 - 2005 Société Tunisienne de Banque (STB Siège) Tunis,
    - Stage d’été (Département Informatique).

Formations

  • ISG TUNIS (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2008 Informatique Appliquée à la Gestion

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunis (Le Bardo)

    Le Bardo 2004 - 2008
