Nejib MOUSSAOUI

WYNSYS France
- SAP SENIOR
2016 - maintenant
NSIS Méditerranée
- Consultant Technico-Fonctionnel SAP
Levallois-Perret
2013 - 2016
Projet Stradivarius :
SAP-CEP-MKC Technico-Fonctionnel MM/WM Level 2 Noth Africa
PRODWARE
- Project Manager MS Dynamics NAV Chez
Paris
2012 - 2013
• Project Management, Functional analysis, Functional architecture, Manufacturing expertise.
• Implementation and customizing the following modules : Finance, Logistic and Trade
• Management of different projects with different consultant and developers.
• Project SAKATA VEGETEBALES operating mainly in the research sector Scientific and improved seeds (Vertical Life Science) - Full implementation
• Project ABRASIF Industriel - Full implementation
• Co-ordination with other modules for Specific States Financial (ProdAccounting) in Reporting Services (RTC NAV) - Full implementation
B2M-IT
- Consultant MS Dynamics NAV
Tunis
2009 - 2012
2011 - 2012 : Project Implementation, of Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2009 on El Amra Compagny - Full implementation
• Deployment of a company manufacturing and servicing life rafts, both on site and remote.
• Involved in data mapping and data migration of master data and condition records.
• Created Functional Specification documents along with process flow.
• Involved in Post go-live production support.
• Financial Accounting and Management Immobilization (Setting the Chart of Accounts and Analytical Axes).
• Collect and Analysis new requirement gathering.
2011 : Projects Implementations, of Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2009 on HAMMAMI Holding Group - Full implementation
• Deployment of a company manufacturing and servicing life rafts, both on site and remote.
• Involved in data mapping and data migration of master data and condition records.
• Created Functional Specification documents along with process flow.
• Involved in Post go-live production support.
2010 - 2011 – Roll-Out Role Tailored Client Project - Project CRM-PRO / CANAL PLUS :
• Involve in development RTC Pages of the Operation Management Marketing: Prospecting - Loyalty - Retention.
• Involve in development of RTC Pages of customer interaction management.
2009 - 2010 – Consortium of Telecom - Orange Tunisia With PRODWARE France - Full implementation
• Involve in development for Logistic modules for the second phase of the project.
• Involve in Specific developments of the Financial Statements.
2009 – Junior ERP Consultant (Specific Project) :
• Payroll Module (Payroll French) Modulation, With Training:
Billing generation ANTRAS ANNAS XML files and for export to Sage Saari v16.
• Logistic Module
• BI Project - Consolidation
INFO PLUS
- Développeur Web / Développeur PHP-MySQL
2008 - 2008
Development of modules in PHP / MySQL and ASP
Carthage ABC
- End Project Study
2008 - 2008
Developing a project with JSP (Ombudsman for exchange between Business Services MESE).
Absolu Info
- Stage été 2007
2007 - 2007
Bureau de développement (Absoluinfo SARL) Tunis,
CNFCPP
- Stage été 2006
2006 - 2006
Centre National de Formation Continue et de Promotion Professionnelle Tunis,
- Familiarisation avec VB.NET : Analyse, Développement et Déploiement d’une d’application «Suivi des formations des personnels».
STB
- Stage été 2005
portet sur garonne
2005 - 2005
Société Tunisienne de Banque (STB Siège) Tunis,
- Stage d’été (Département Informatique).