Menu

Nellie LOUSTALOT (LEPRINCE)

  • CENTURY 21 PLEIN CENTRE
  • DIRECTRICE D'AGENCE

LONGJUMEAU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CENTURY 21 PLEIN CENTRE - DIRECTRICE D'AGENCE

    Commercial | LONGJUMEAU 2021 - maintenant Ma mission est de constituer une équipe formée, performante tout en restant à l'écoute et aux services de nos clients.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel