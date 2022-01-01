Retail
Nelly BINGOTO
Nelly BINGOTO
KINSHASA
PYGMA GROUPE
- Juriste
maintenant
Université Catholique De Louvain UCL (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve
1996 - 2000
Licence en DROIT ECONOMIQUE
BAC +5
Facultés Universitaires Notre Dame De La Paix (Namur)
Namur
1993 - 1996
DROIT
Guy NGANGA
