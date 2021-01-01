Nicholas NICHOLASYOUNGSUPERINTENDENT (NICHOLAS YOUNG)

SOUTH HADLEY - Dr. Nicholas D. Young of South Hadley, former Superintendent of the South Hadley Public School District, has worked in diverse educational roles for more than three decades, serving as a teacher, guidance counselor, principal, special education director, graduate professor, graduate program director, graduate dean, and long-time superintendent of schools. Nicholas Young was named the Massachusetts Superintendent of the Year; and he completed a distinguished Fulbright program focused on the Japanese educational system through the collegiate level. Dr. Young is the recipient of numerous other honors and recognitions including the General Douglas MacArthur Award for distinguished civilian and military leadership and the Vice Admiral John T. Hayward Award for exemplary scholarship. Nicholas Young holds several graduate degrees including a PhD in educational administration and an EdD in educational psychology. Currently lives in South Hadley, MA with his family.