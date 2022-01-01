Nicolas BARBIEUX

Entreprises
-
DB Schenker
- Affretement International
D-68 Mannheim
2021 - maintenant
-
Bouché & Partner GmbH
- Exploitation Internationale
D-68 Mannheim
2019 - 2021
-
D-63 Erlensee
2016 - 2019
-
Dachser Food Logistics France
- Ouverture 1ere agence réseau Food
Chilly-Mazarin (91380)
2012 - 2016
-
Gefco GmbH
- Responsable affrétement
D-64 Groß-Gerau
2011 - 2012
-
Gefco
- Affrétement national + international
F-92 Gennevilliers
2007 - 2011
-
Nexia Froid
- Coordinateur activité internationale
F-94 Thiais
2003 - 2007
-
STG & Nagel
- Responsable exploitation
F-94 Thiais
2001 - 2003
-
Carolex
- Technicien logistique
F-62 Barlin
1997 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel