Nicolas BARBIEUX

D-68 Mannheim

Entreprises

  • DB Schenker - Affretement International

    D-68 Mannheim 2021 - maintenant

  • Bouché & Partner GmbH - Exploitation Internationale

    D-68 Mannheim 2019 - 2021

  • Dachser SE - Gestion Export

    D-63 Erlensee 2016 - 2019

  • Dachser Food Logistics France - Ouverture 1ere agence réseau Food

    Chilly-Mazarin (91380) 2012 - 2016

  • Gefco GmbH - Responsable affrétement

    D-64 Groß-Gerau 2011 - 2012

  • Gefco - Affrétement national + international

    F-92 Gennevilliers 2007 - 2011

  • Nexia Froid - Coordinateur activité internationale

    F-94 Thiais 2003 - 2007

  • STG & Nagel - Responsable exploitation

    F-94 Thiais 2001 - 2003

  • Carolex - Technicien logistique

    F-62 Barlin 1997 - 2000

