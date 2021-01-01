Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas FLORES
Ajouter
Nicolas FLORES
LA CRAU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Microsoft Project
CATIA
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)
Toulon
2012 - maintenant
Ingénieur d'affaire
• Gestion de projet (Ms Project)
• Management
• Marketing d’Affaires
• Vente
• Entreprenariat
• Comptabilité
• Prospective d’innovation
USTV (UNIVERSITE DU SUD TOULON VAR)
La Garde
2009 - 2012
DUT Génie Mécanique
• Bureau d’études
• CFAO (CATIA, Solidworks)
• Usinage Commande numérique
• Métrologie
• Conception & dimensionnement de structures
• Dessin industriel
• Sciences des matériaux
Lycée Costebelle
Hyeres
2006 - 2009
Scientific Baccalaureate
Baccalauréat Scientifique, option ``Sciences de l'Ingénieur'' - 2006/2009 Lycée Costebelle, Lycée polyvalent,
Projet : Conception et fabrication d'un tricycle hybride à énergie solaire et musculaire
EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES ET PERSONNELLES
Réseau
Amandine PEROT
Antonin PETIT-BRISSON
Bastien CAMPELLO
Béatrice SOLLIER
Caroline MILLIEX
Cyrielle DECLERCK
Dupuy OLIVIER
Félix KERN
Mathieu LE DRUILLENNEC
Maxime BLANDIN