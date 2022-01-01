Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas FRAIRE
Ajouter
Nicolas FRAIRE
Clichy Cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Responsable bureau d études
Entreprises
Jennyfer
- Responsable bureau d etudes
Clichy Cedex
2015 - maintenant
Feluch
- Responsable bureau d etudes
pantin
2013 - 2014
SARL NAWEL
- RESPONSABLE BUREAU D ETUDES
2001 - 2012
COMME CA DES HALLES
- STYLISTE MODELISTE RESPONSABLE DE FABRICATION
1990 - 2001
BISCOTE
- ASSISTANT STYLISTE
1989 - 1990
Formations
ESCF EMTG
Vichy
1987 - 1989
bts sylisme de mode
Réseau
Agathe CHARPENTIER
Couture CAMÉLÉONS RH
Emmanuelle MOSER
Jean-Benoist JOUSSANT
Jessica BELLIVIER
Kitima CHAUVIN
Lucie DANON
Jaune Fabrique (Paris)
Marc-Antoine CARRY
Sophie CLARENS
Sylvie PATTEN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z