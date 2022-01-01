RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Nicolas Guillot is a French Architect with 25 years of all-inclusive DESIGN & BUILD experience for luxury retail, hospitality and residential projects.
He is principal at Guillot Architectes, the design tool of the group, and CEO at G-ko Architecteurs, its construction company.
Both companies are based in Paris and provide a global service.
References include Louis Vuitton, Harry Winston, Rolex, Drop of Gold Hotel & Resort, Maranatha...
Nicolas is head of several other companies, including "Figures d'Architecture", the largest architectural practice in France with over 100 associates.
Pas de contact professionnel