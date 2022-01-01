Menu

Nicolas GUILLOT

PARIS

Nicolas Guillot is a French Architect with 25 years of all-inclusive DESIGN & BUILD experience for luxury retail, hospitality and residential projects.

He is principal at Guillot Architectes, the design tool of the group, and CEO at G-ko Architecteurs, its construction company.
Both companies are based in Paris and provide a global service.

References include Louis Vuitton, Harry Winston, Rolex, Drop of Gold Hotel & Resort, Maranatha...

Nicolas is head of several other companies, including "Figures d'Architecture", the largest architectural practice in France with over 100 associates.

Entreprises

  • G-ko architecteurs - Gérant

    2012 - maintenant G-ko architecteurs is a construction company.
    It guarantees cost and delay on renovation and new constructions throughout France.
    It is part of the cooperative Les Architecteurs.

  • Guillot architectes - Principal

    1994 - maintenant Guillot Architectes is an internationally renowned architectural company based in Paris, France.
    We are specialized in luxury projects, including retail and hotels worldwide for very a demanding clientele.
    Our services go from architecture to the finest interior design, from concept to final furnished properties.

Formations

  • Up (Paris)

    Paris 1983 - 1989

