Nicolas Guillot is a French Architect with 25 years of all-inclusive DESIGN & BUILD experience for luxury retail, hospitality and residential projects.



He is principal at Guillot Architectes, the design tool of the group, and CEO at G-ko Architecteurs, its construction company.

Both companies are based in Paris and provide a global service.



References include Louis Vuitton, Harry Winston, Rolex, Drop of Gold Hotel & Resort, Maranatha...



Nicolas is head of several other companies, including "Figures d'Architecture", the largest architectural practice in France with over 100 associates.