Nicolas HARRAUDEAU

Geneva 232015 - 2018
►Software design & development
■ Contributing to B2SHARE design, development, code review and maintenance. (digital library software enabling the publication of research data from any scientific domain.)
■ Contributing to the digital library framework Invenio design, development, code review and maintenance. Leading successfully development projects.
■ Increasing B2SHARE development and deployment workflows. Improving code quality by enforcing stricter rules for tests and reviews (backend test coverage increased by 75%).
►Management
■ Supervising developers working on B2SHARE at CERN.
►Communication & Planning
■ Interviewing B2SHARE users and designing new features with them.
■ Acting as a liaison between the CERN and the European project EUDAT.
■ Contributing to the B2SHARE roadmap planning. Synchronizing Invenio and B2SHARE roadmaps.
■ Improving the communication and synchronization of B2SHARE remote developers.
►Support
■ Taking part in B2SHARE and Invenio user support.
►Outreach
■ Presentation at the Invenio User Group Workshop 2015.
■ Presentation at the Open Repositories 2016 conference (slides: http://hdl.handle.net/11304/ec6d0870-9817-43cb-9285-5db6a2aaa0e9).
■ Presentation at the Digital Infrastructure for Research 2016 conference (https://www.digitalinfrastructures.eu/content/b2share-record-lifecycle-and-http-api).
■ Presentation & tutorial at the Invenio User Group Workshop 2017 (https://indico.cern.ch/event/557956/contributions/2486853/, https://indico.cern.ch/event/557956/contributions/2486838/)
■ Presentation at the EUDAT 2016 hackathon in Barcelona.
■ Presentation & tutorial during the CERN-UNESCO Digital Library School.
■ Multiple presentations during Invenio Developer Forums (https://indico.cern.ch/event/654606/, https://indico.cern.ch/event/604400/).
► Technology watch
■ Evaluate third party libraries, summarize Pros and Cons and choose the right one with
other lead developers.
MeetnDo
- Entrepreneur
2014 - 2015
Entrepreneur and Software Engineer creating a Social Network for photographers and other artists.
■ Creation of a social network prototype enabling artists to collaborate on photography projects. (nodejs/express, angularjs 1, nginx, elasticsearch, redis, mongodb, docker & docker compose)
■ Deploying the prototype and keeping it up since then (https://meetndo.com) for demonstration purpose and for getting potential users feedback.
■ Interviewing various artists to gather requirements (Lean startup and Minimum Viable Product methodologies).
■ Testing the User Interface designs with those artists using mockups and prototypes. (Balsamic Mockup).
■ Integrating external services for features which are not part of the core business model. Example: using embed.ly instead of hosting pictures.
Exalead
- Software engineer
Paris 2011 - 2014
■ Data processing framework design and development (Java, Cassandra, OrientDB, AssertJ)
■ Development in Cloudview TM Search engine (mostly on the connectivity part)
■ Search engine plugin development enabling the crawling of specific data sources like SalesForce, HDFS, Informatica, Talend. (Java, Python, SCons, Mockito, JUnit)
■ Software tests and benchmark (Cassandra, HBase)
■ Improvement of the connectivity API
Mobile Devices Ingenierie
- Software engineer
2009 - 2011■ Software design and development (GPS embedded framework, graphical engine, code generators)
■ Algorithms evaluation and optimization
■ Technology watch
■ Data Mining process creation