Nicolas HARRAUDEAU

PARIS

Entreprises

  • SonarSource - Product Manager

    2018 - maintenant

  • Cern - Software Engineer/Developer supervisor/Public Speaker

    Geneva 23 2015 - 2018
    ►Software design & development
    ■ Contributing to B2SHARE design, development, code review and maintenance. (digital library software enabling the publication of research data from any scientific domain.)
    ■ Contributing to the digital library framework Invenio design, development, code review and maintenance. Leading successfully development projects.
    ■ Increasing B2SHARE development and deployment workflows. Improving code quality by enforcing stricter rules for tests and reviews (backend test coverage increased by 75%).

    ►Management
    ■ Supervising developers working on B2SHARE at CERN.

    ►Communication & Planning
    ■ Interviewing B2SHARE users and designing new features with them.
    ■ Acting as a liaison between the CERN and the European project EUDAT.
    ■ Contributing to the B2SHARE roadmap planning. Synchronizing Invenio and B2SHARE roadmaps.
    ■ Improving the communication and synchronization of B2SHARE remote developers.

    ►Support
    ■ Taking part in B2SHARE and Invenio user support.

    ►Outreach
    ■ Presentation at the Invenio User Group Workshop 2015.
    ■ Presentation at the Open Repositories 2016 conference (slides: http://hdl.handle.net/11304/ec6d0870-9817-43cb-9285-5db6a2aaa0e9).
    ■ Presentation at the Digital Infrastructure for Research 2016 conference (https://www.digitalinfrastructures.eu/content/b2share-record-lifecycle-and-http-api).
    ■ Presentation & tutorial at the Invenio User Group Workshop 2017 (https://indico.cern.ch/event/557956/contributions/2486853/, https://indico.cern.ch/event/557956/contributions/2486838/)
    ■ Presentation at the EUDAT 2016 hackathon in Barcelona.
    ■ Presentation & tutorial during the CERN-UNESCO Digital Library School.
    ■ Multiple presentations during Invenio Developer Forums (https://indico.cern.ch/event/654606/, https://indico.cern.ch/event/604400/).

    ► Technology watch
    ■ Evaluate third party libraries, summarize Pros and Cons and choose the right one with
    other lead developers.

  • MeetnDo - Entrepreneur

    2014 - 2015
    Entrepreneur and Software Engineer creating a Social Network for photographers and other artists.

    ■ Creation of a social network prototype enabling artists to collaborate on photography projects. (nodejs/express, angularjs 1, nginx, elasticsearch, redis, mongodb, docker & docker compose)
    ■ Deploying the prototype and keeping it up since then (https://meetndo.com) for demonstration purpose and for getting potential users feedback.
    ■ Interviewing various artists to gather requirements (Lean startup and Minimum Viable Product methodologies).
    ■ Testing the User Interface designs with those artists using mockups and prototypes. (Balsamic Mockup).
    ■ Integrating external services for features which are not part of the core business model. Example: using embed.ly instead of hosting pictures.

  • Exalead - Software engineer

    Paris 2011 - 2014
    ■ Data processing framework design and development (Java, Cassandra, OrientDB, AssertJ)
    ■ Development in Cloudview TM Search engine (mostly on the connectivity part)
    ■ Search engine plugin development enabling the crawling of specific data sources like SalesForce, HDFS, Informatica, Talend. (Java, Python, SCons, Mockito, JUnit)
    ■ Software tests and benchmark (Cassandra, HBase)
    ■ Improvement of the connectivity API

  • Mobile Devices Ingenierie - Software engineer

    2009 - 2011 ■ Software design and development (GPS embedded framework, graphical engine, code generators)
    ■ Algorithms evaluation and optimization
    ■ Technology watch
    ■ Data Mining process creation

    languages: c++, java, ruby, shell script

Formations

