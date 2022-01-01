Nicolas HEBET

I have completed an Accounting and Management Diploma (DCG Bachelor) and Masters in finance from within the Pôle Paris Alternance (PPA), I am also Operations Manager with the umbrella company and start-up “OpenWork - Le Monde Après”. I joined the finance department which has enabled me to develop my skills, during this time my training has allowed me to develop and explore my areas of interest. Which currently includes projects based on mathematical logic and the analysis of the micro and macro-economic environment.



I have chosen this combination of work and studies in order to practice applying the theoretical knowledge I have been learning. My current position at “OpenWork - Le Monde Après” has allowed me to acquire intensive development regarding the management of all current operations of accounting and financial service. As well as my communication skills with consultants and customers. This has allowed me to work autonomously and I am encouraged to take responsibility for my work. I am allowed the creative freedom to manage myself whilst working as a team to help the company in its global project.



Due to my work experience my knowledge in finance is focused on the notions of value, principles of investment selection and financing, cash management, currencies risk for the corporate finance section. I am confidently able to correctly to utilise the necessary tools and follow the correct procedures needed for building a financial diagnosis. Regarding the financial markets, I am trained in the management of a portefolio and financial analysis.



I believe that things can always be improved and there is every time a solution for each issue.



Actuellement titulaire d'un diplôme de comptabilité et de gestion (Licence DCG, ex DECF) et étudiant en mastère de finance au sein du Pôle Paris Alternance (PPA), je suis également Asset Manager/Manager Opérationnel en contrat de professionnalisation chez Le Monde Après qui est une société de portage salariale. J'ai intégré le domaine de la finance pour lequel j'ai développé un goût certain durant ma formation et c'est pourquoi aujourd'hui, je veux m'orienter vers cette filière reposant davantage sur une logique mathématique ainsi qu'une analyse de l'environnement micro et macro économique.



J'ai choisi l'alternance car j’aime particulièrement mettre en pratique mes connaissances et être dans le concret. Dans ce sens, Mon actuel poste chez Le Monde Après me permet d'acquérir une expérience approfondie dans la gestion de toutes les opérations courantes d'un service comptable et financier ainsi que dans la relation avec les consultants et les clients. De même, L'objectif étant de me rendre le plus autonome possible, on pousse à être davantage responsable et à pousser mes raisonnements afin que je puisse me libérer et faire progresser l'entreprise dans son projet global.



Grâce à ma formation, mes connaissances en finance s’articulent autour des notions de valeur, des principes de sélection d’investissement et de financement, la gestion de trésorerie, le risque de change pour la partie finance d'entreprise. Je peux notamment appliquer les étapes et les outils pour construire un diagnostic financier. En ce qui concerne la finance de marché, je suis formé à la gestion de porte feuille et à l'analyse financière. Motivé et travailleur, je suis capable de faire preuve de rigueur et d’implication. Je travaille avec méthode et je suis très orienté qualité. J’estime en effet que l'on peut toujours améliorer les choses.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Exel

Coala

Communication skills

financial statements

budgets

Organizational skills

Microsoft Excel

Informatics Skills

Financial Analysis

Equities

Business Management

Microsoft Dynamics

Customers Relationship