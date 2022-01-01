Menu

Nicolas HENRY

ROUEN

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Accrédité "Expert Conseil en Rénovation Énergétique".

Entreprises

  • Building Performance Centre - Edinburgh Napier University - Consultant - Ingénieur Thermicien Acousticien

    2012 - maintenant - Réalisation d'audits, de rapports techniques et de mesures de contrôle dans le cadre d'un projet de résorptions des points noirs du bruit le long de la voie Paris-Marseille à la demande de l'ADEME et des Réseaux Ferrés de France.
    - Réalisation d'études thermiques des habitations dans le cadre de ce même projet.

  • Scottish Energy Centre - Edinburgh Napier University - Thermal Engineer

    2011 - 2011 Assessment of the energy efficiency of historic buildings in Scotland.
    - Programming Excel, Visual Basic, Thermal & Hygrometric studies, ...
    Design of a mobile ecological shower for use at festivals.
    - Thermal and hydraulic sizing, solar studies with PVsyst and TECSOL
    Study & Improvement of a new high efficient water heater.
    - Measures and analyses, propositions of improvement solutions and setting up

  • EADS - Ingénieur Thermicien

    Blagnac 2009 - 2009 Conception d'un logiciel de dimensionnement de climatisation pour abris techniques militaire.

  • France Géothermie - Technicien Installateur

    2008 - 2008 Installation d'équipements géo/aérothermique

Formations

  • Université Rouen Haute Normandie

    Saint Etienne Du Rouvray 2008 - 2011 Licence, Master

  • Université Rouen Haute Normandie (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan 2006 - 2008 DUT

