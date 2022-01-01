Nicolas HENRY

Accrédité "Expert Conseil en Rénovation Énergétique".
Entreprises
Building Performance Centre - Edinburgh Napier University
- Consultant - Ingénieur Thermicien Acousticien
2012 - maintenant- Réalisation d'audits, de rapports techniques et de mesures de contrôle dans le cadre d'un projet de résorptions des points noirs du bruit le long de la voie Paris-Marseille à la demande de l'ADEME et des Réseaux Ferrés de France.
- Réalisation d'études thermiques des habitations dans le cadre de ce même projet.
Scottish Energy Centre - Edinburgh Napier University
- Thermal Engineer
2011 - 2011Assessment of the energy efficiency of historic buildings in Scotland.
- Programming Excel, Visual Basic, Thermal & Hygrometric studies, ...
Design of a mobile ecological shower for use at festivals.
- Thermal and hydraulic sizing, solar studies with PVsyst and TECSOL
Study & Improvement of a new high efficient water heater.
- Measures and analyses, propositions of improvement solutions and setting up
EADS
- Ingénieur Thermicien
Blagnac 2009 - 2009Conception d'un logiciel de dimensionnement de climatisation pour abris techniques militaire.