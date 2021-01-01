Menu

Nicolas HIRSCHAUER

  • conseiller emploi
  • pôle emploi
  • conseiller emploi

ANNECY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • pôle emploi - Conseiller emploi

    Ressources humaines | Annecy (74000) 2006 - maintenant

  • afpa - Chargé hebergement

    Autre | Saint-Priest (07000) 2005 - 2006

  • UFCV - Animation

    Autre | Lyon (69000) 2005 - 2005

  • emera - Animation

    Autre | Chambéry (73000) 2005 - 2005

  • CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE CHAMBÉRY - Animation

    Autre | Chambéry (73000) 2003 - 2005

  • ASSAGA - Animation

    Autre | Lyon (69000) 1994 - 2003

  • LA MURE - Aide comptable

    Comptabilité | Villeurbanne (69100) 1992 - 1993

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel