Nicolas HIRSCHAUER

Entreprises
-
pôle emploi
- Conseiller emploi
Ressources humaines | Annecy (74000)
2006 - maintenant
-
afpa
- Chargé hebergement
Autre | Saint-Priest (07000)
2005 - 2006
-
UFCV
- Animation
Autre | Lyon (69000)
2005 - 2005
-
emera
- Animation
Autre | Chambéry (73000)
2005 - 2005
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE CHAMBÉRY
- Animation
Autre | Chambéry (73000)
2003 - 2005
-
ASSAGA
- Animation
Autre | Lyon (69000)
1994 - 2003
-
LA MURE
- Aide comptable
Comptabilité | Villeurbanne (69100)
1992 - 1993
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel