Nicolas JOANBLANQ

Residant entre Paris et new-york
Ayant travaillé à Londres, Paris, Munich, Stockholm, Rabat.
10 ans d'experience de catering et event management.
Createur de plusieur structure, Cube3ltd, Cj.com,nomad event/madeinevent.
Devellopeur de concepts lab-barmobile, Nomad bar.
Consultant, Armani Caffe, Renoma cafe, Skyy vodka,appleton rum...
Mes compétences :
Bar
catering
Consulting
Design
Djs
Londres
Luxe
Musique
Organisation
Organisation événement
Performer
Production
restauration
Sonorisation
Pas de formation renseignée