Nicolas JOUVIN

En résumé

I was communications and project manager during 5 years at the one of the biggest French skatepark: "Le Spot indoor".
Graduated with a master's degree in sport management since 2010, looking for opportunities in sport industry.

Passionate by action sport since my earliest childhood, specially by BMX, skate and surf. I'm willing to share my knowledgesfrom this sector for you company.

Mes compétences :
Mix marketing
Communication
Community manager
Photoshop
Enseignement
Création graphique
Pack office
Réseaux sociaux
Project management
Bnssa
Stratégie marketing
Sports de glisse
Action sports
sport
stratégie de communication
stratégie d'entreprise
budgeting
Stock Control
event management
WordPress
Team Management
PERSONNAL SKILLS
Microsoft Office
Market research
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Bleeding heart restaurants - Cellarman

    2015 - 2016 Stock management of the restaurant's wines (450 references) and beverages. Checking daily deliveries, updating all cellars, setting up bookings.I was also bartender during shifts (5/8 by week).
    Staff training (5 people).

  • www.lespot.fr - Digital marketing / Project management

    2010 - 2015 MARKETING DIGITAL:

    - Web strategy in accordance with the positioning, targets and corporate culture.
    - Design digital contents
    - Community management ( + 5k followers Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Vimeo)
    - Digital marketing operations (quizzes, partnerships...)
    - Management of the corporate website. (content, news)
    - Design visuals, flyers, posters.
    - Conception of partnerships folders

    PROJECT MANAGEMENT:

    - Organization and coordination of several national and international BMX/skate contest.
    - Management of the communication (strategy and operational),
    - Trading with partners and suppliers
    - Budgeting
    - Time management
    - Human resource (team management)
    - Public relation.
    - Prospecting (emailing/ phoning) and trading with partners.


    Mostly project were: "Le Spot BMX GAMES" (2013, 2015) , "Friendly BMX CONTEST" (2010-2011).


    I was also BMX trainer for young riders. (8-17yo)

  • http://www.friendlytime.fr/ - Stage en chef de projet événement / actions sports

    2009 - 2010 Mission principale: Organisation ex-nihilo d'une compétition (contest) sportive au skate-park municipal "LE SPOT" (Le Mans), orienté sur les sports de glisse urbains. (BMX)

    Missions relatives:
    - Finance (organisation du budget prévisionnel, suivi des devis et réalisation d'un évènement bénéficiaire)

    -Communication (mise en place de la stratégie de communication de l'évènement, organisation du plan média, suivi, création des visuels, dossier de presse, organisation conférence de presse et opérations post-évent)

    - Ressources humaines ( recherche de bénévoles, organisation de ces dernier, mis en place de planning journaliers)

    -Prospection commerciale: Création de dossiers de partenariats, prospection de partenaires/ sponsor qualitatifs et quantitatifs, mailing et phoning.

    - Gestion logistique/administration: Organisation d'un comité de pilotage de l'évènement tri-partite (ville du Mans, société Friendly Time et l'association Tri Bike All).

  • Special Olympics France - Stage en Coordinateur Course relais Lyon 2009

    Morières-lès-Avignon 2009 - 2009 Stage 5 mois au sein de l'association Special Olympics France.

    Mission principale:
    Prospection de nouvelles équipes de coureurs pour la course inter-entreprise de Lyon 2009.

    Missions relatives:
    -Prospection partenaires
    -enquête quantitative ( tirer des enseignements de la course pour la rendre plus prospère)
    - Participation à la communication ( dossier de presse et conférence)

  • Ccpf - Stage

    2008 - 2008 Réalisation d'une enquête sociologique auprès d'un jeune public (écoles). Réflexion sur la Faisabilité d'un projet de tourisme sportive et développement durable en Sarthe.

