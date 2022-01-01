Nicolas JOUVIN

I was communications and project manager during 5 years at the one of the biggest French skatepark: "Le Spot indoor".
Graduated with a master's degree in sport management since 2010, looking for opportunities in sport industry.
Passionate by action sport since my earliest childhood, specially by BMX, skate and surf. I'm willing to share my knowledgesfrom this sector for you company.
Mes compétences :
Mix marketing
Communication
Community manager
Photoshop
Enseignement
Création graphique
Pack office
Réseaux sociaux
Project management
Bnssa
Stratégie marketing
Sports de glisse
Action sports
sport
stratégie de communication
stratégie d'entreprise
budgeting
Stock Control
event management
WordPress
Team Management
PERSONNAL SKILLS
Microsoft Office
Market research
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign