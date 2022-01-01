Nicolas KORBOULEWSKY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse
Electronic & Informatic Enginneer, I've founded Cybertronique S.A. and later VDOM Box group to build the next software generation for the Internet.
After more than 10 years of Research & Developpment the Group VDOM Box is the only SME to have the complete chain of software to produce, manage & Deploy web application as well as on premice with the VDOM Box Appliance or on the Cloud with VDOM Box Virtual Machine.
Our Products are :
VDOM : Visual Dynamic Object Model, Pure Object Oriented with component approch to develop & maintain advanced Web based software.
E²VDOM : Abstract Event Model for VDOM, allow to create AJAX like Web Application but transparently.
WHOLE : Web Hyper Object Linking & Embedding, technolhiy for software interoperability (like COM for windows).
VDOM Box Platform : The Web OS ! It's the start & run plateform to execute web application.
VDOM IDE : The powerfull IDE to develop Web application.
PrinToWeb : Scriptable Virtual Printer to process any print output of any software.
ProSuite : A complete set of software needed for Business life. it's composed of :
ProAdmin : Users & Rights central management.
ProContact : Entreprise Contact management.
ProPlanning : Entrepisese Planning management.
ProSearch : Full text engine to index any documents.
ProMail : WebMail with full text search capabilities.
ProShare : Document Sharing
Eye On Files : Document management solution with advanced Worflow.
Corporate
VDOM Box International
Cybertronique
VDOM Box Research
Products
ProSuite
Community
