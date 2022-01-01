Menu

Nicolas KORBOULEWSKY

TOULOUSE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Electronic & Informatic Enginneer, I've founded Cybertronique S.A. and later VDOM Box group to build the next software generation for the Internet.

After more than 10 years of Research & Developpment the Group VDOM Box is the only SME to have the complete chain of software to produce, manage & Deploy web application as well as on premice with the VDOM Box Appliance or on the Cloud with VDOM Box Virtual Machine.

Our Products are :

VDOM : Visual Dynamic Object Model, Pure Object Oriented with component approch to develop & maintain advanced Web based software.

E²VDOM : Abstract Event Model for VDOM, allow to create AJAX like Web Application but transparently.

WHOLE : Web Hyper Object Linking & Embedding, technolhiy for software interoperability (like COM for windows).

VDOM Box Platform : The Web OS ! It's the start & run plateform to execute web application.

VDOM IDE : The powerfull IDE to develop Web application.

PrinToWeb : Scriptable Virtual Printer to process any print output of any software.

ProSuite : A complete set of software needed for Business life. it's composed of :

ProAdmin : Users & Rights central management.
ProContact : Entreprise Contact management.
ProPlanning : Entrepisese Planning management.
ProSearch : Full text engine to index any documents.
ProMail : WebMail with full text search capabilities.
ProShare : Document Sharing


Eye On Files : Document management solution with advanced Worflow.


Corporate
VDOM Box International
Cybertronique
VDOM Box Research


Products
ProSuite

Community
https://www.facebook.com/ProsuiteAPI

Mes compétences :
Internet

Entreprises

  • VDOM Box Group (Cybertronique,VDOM Box International,VDOM Box Resaerch,Bg Tronic) - CEO/

    1998 - maintenant VDOM BOX Main Manager

    VDOM,E²VDOM,WHOLE Technologies Designer
    R&D Leader
