Nicolas LAJOVEC

Entreprises
-
PC NET SANTE
- Technicien informatique santé
2012 - maintenant
-
Technidata
- Technicien support et déploiement
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
2012 - 2012
-
Axel Systems
- Technicien informatique
2011 - 2012
-
Technosanté
- Technicien informatique Santé
2007 - 2011
-
Axiservice
- Technicien informatique santé
2005 - 2007
-
Minitubes
- Opérateur de production Micro-Mécanique
2004 - 2005
-
Bull
- Technicien informatique
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2004 - 2004
-
NRC
- Technicien réseaux informatiques
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2002 - 2003
-
UPS Maintenon
- Technicien informatique itinérant
2001 - 2002
-
Bertelsmann
- Téléconseiller
Metz
2000 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel