Nicolas LAJOVEC

LUMBIN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lumbin

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PC NET SANTE - Technicien informatique santé

    2012 - maintenant

  • Technidata - Technicien support et déploiement

    Montbonnot-Saint-Martin 2012 - 2012

  • Axel Systems - Technicien informatique

    2011 - 2012

  • Technosanté - Technicien informatique Santé

    2007 - 2011

  • Axiservice - Technicien informatique santé

    2005 - 2007

  • Minitubes - Opérateur de production Micro-Mécanique

    2004 - 2005

  • Bull - Technicien informatique

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2004 - 2004

  • NRC - Technicien réseaux informatiques

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2002 - 2003

  • UPS Maintenon - Technicien informatique itinérant

    2001 - 2002

  • Bertelsmann - Téléconseiller

    Metz 2000 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel