Nicolas LAMOINE D'ORNANO

2016 - maintenantEnd of Activity of LSS SA,
Move back to Geneva office,
Capesize and panamax broker
task: developing local market in both sizes
LSS SA
- SHIPBROKER
2014 - 2016Shipbroker Panamax and Capesize in LSS SA SINGAPORE office.
Mainly Capesize activity in the Singapore office,
task: Maintain good relationship with Existing clients and Developing new locals Clients
LSS SA
- SHIPBROKER
2009 - 2013Shipbroker Panamax and Capesize in LSS SA Geneva (Switzerland) office.
Move to Capesize desk in October 2012.
LSS SA
- SHIPBROKER
2008 - 2009Shipbroker in panamax Sector in LSS Sa Paris office.