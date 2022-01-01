Menu

Nicolas LAMOINE D'ORNANO

GENEVE

Entreprises

  • Leman Shipping Services - SHIPBROKER

    2016 - maintenant End of Activity of LSS SA,
    Move back to Geneva office,
    Capesize and panamax broker
    task: developing local market in both sizes

  • LSS SA - SHIPBROKER

    2014 - 2016 Shipbroker Panamax and Capesize in LSS SA SINGAPORE office.
    Mainly Capesize activity in the Singapore office,
    task: Maintain good relationship with Existing clients and Developing new locals Clients

  • LSS SA - SHIPBROKER

    2009 - 2013 Shipbroker Panamax and Capesize in LSS SA Geneva (Switzerland) office.
    Move to Capesize desk in October 2012.

  • LSS SA - SHIPBROKER

    2008 - 2009 Shipbroker in panamax Sector in LSS Sa Paris office.

  • LEMAN SHIPPING SERVICES - SHIPBROKER

    2008 - maintenant

