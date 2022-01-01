Nicolas LANGE-BERTEAUX

Mes compétences :
Team Manager
Métrologie
Industrialisation
Production
Scanner 3D
Formation
Communication
Entreprises
FARO Europe GmbH & Co
- Application Engineer : Technical training and support.
2013 - maintenantTechnical Support to Account Managers, technical training at customers over west of France, based in Bordeaux.
Management skills, fluent english used everyday.
Kean to have a european / international position.
FE
- Ingénieur R&D, Responsable des Elevateurs petite course.
2012 - 2013▪ Relationnel client, gestion de projet, choix et évaluation des sous-traitants.
▪ Reporting auprès des clients internes, évaluation des besoins, négociation avec les commerciaux.
▪ Recherche et développement de solutions mécaniques, électroniques, hydrauliques et robotiques.
Tacktick by Raymarine
- Electronics developpement engineer, trainee.
2011 - 2011Instrumentation and data logging of a Tacktick product in an attempt to capture random occurrences of unexpected behaviour. This data was used by the engineering team to refine the product.
Set up a new chipset on Tacktick products to permit NMEA data transmission
compatibility between Tacktick Micronet chip and Raymarine instruments.
Modification of PC controlled test bench software under NI LabWindows to enable
automated results to be sent via FTP protocol, barcode printing and Raymarine serial number attribution.
Chantier Naval de l'Océan Indien Ltd
- Trainee
2010 - 2010Set up onboard electronic devices on French tuna boats.
Management of work team, production follow-up.
Validation of the mechanical resistance of T-shaped welding equipment stand set up in the shipyard.
Thales Avionics
- Trainee
Courbevoie2009 - 2009Development of a statistical process control tool combining VBA and C languages to capture anomalies and rework suggestions.
Formations
ECOLE NATIONALE D'INGENIEURS DE BREST (Brest)
Brest2008 - 2011Ingénieur mécatronicien
Productique, mécanique, informatique et électronique.
Notamment :
Etude des matériaux, conception de systèmes mécaniques automatisés.
Maitrise de logiciels de CAO tels que Catia et Solidworks, ou de supervision de process : PCVue.
Modélisation et développement de systèmes robotiques mobiles et autonomes.
Réalisation de systèmes embarqués.