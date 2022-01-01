Nicolas LANGLADE

Mes compétences :
Transcriptomique
Phénotypage
Statistiques
Génomique
Génétique
Entreprises
INRA
- Chargé de Recherche
Paris2007 - maintenantI manage a research project on sunflower response to water deprivation. I use genetic, genomic and high-throughput phenotyping tools to work out which genes (and their network) could make sunflowers more tolerant to drought. To achieve this I combine different approaches linking crop models and genetical genomics.
On the basic side, I am interested in the evolution of new phenotypic properties during the adaptation to new environmental conditions. More specifically I am interested in the benefit of heterozygocity (i.e; heterosis) to adapt to new environment and how it is controlled at the molecular level.
INRA - Laboratoire de Reproduction et Développement des Plantes (Lyon)
- Chercheur Post-Doctorant