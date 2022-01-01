Retail
Nicolas LE LABOURIER
Nicolas LE LABOURIER
MOREAC
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commerce
Négociation
Entreprises
Quatuor Transactions
- Negociateur
MOREAC
2016 - maintenant
Ného / Terrena
- Responsable Régional Grand Ouest
2011 - maintenant
Ného / Terrena
- Commercial
2006 - 2011
Terrena
- Technico-commercial
ANCENIS
1997 - 2006
Formations
AGRITEC Groupe ESA
Angers
1994 - 1996
BTS
Lycéee LaMennais - Ploermel
Ploermel
1990 - 1994
BACCALAUREAT