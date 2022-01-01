Menu

Nicolas LEBOSSE

Villejuif

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente

Entreprises

  • LCL - Directeur Centre d'Affaires Entreprises Gironde

    Villejuif 2016 - maintenant

  • LCL - Charé d'affaires Grandes Entreprises

    Villejuif 2012 - 2016

  • LCL - Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises

    Villejuif 2008 - 2012

  • LCL - Attaché commercial Entreprises

    Villejuif 2006 - 2008

  • LCL - Analyste crédit

    Villejuif 2004 - 2006

Formations

Réseau