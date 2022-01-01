Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas LEBOSSE
Ajouter
Nicolas LEBOSSE
Villejuif
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Entreprises
LCL
- Directeur Centre d'Affaires Entreprises Gironde
Villejuif
2016 - maintenant
LCL
- Charé d'affaires Grandes Entreprises
Villejuif
2012 - 2016
LCL
- Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises
Villejuif
2008 - 2012
LCL
- Attaché commercial Entreprises
Villejuif
2006 - 2008
LCL
- Analyste crédit
Villejuif
2004 - 2006
Formations
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
1998 - 2004
AES
Réseau
Alexandre COSSON
Corentine DELLOYE REUMAUX
Guillaume LEVESQUE
Hervé SIMON
Kaltoume ID BELLA
Laëtitia ROY
Michael DUFAU
Michel BOURGIER
Pierre-Yves LE GALL
Yoan BOITON MARGANT