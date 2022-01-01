Nicolas PENAFIEL

RESUME:
* Trained engineer in mechanics and energetics, with a complementary specialty in industrial statistics.
* Seven-year experience in the automotive industry (BMW & PSA); participated in the development of 5 vehicle projects.
* Worked in quality control, statistical process control and physical phenomena modeling. Did project reporting and sub-contracted parts certification.
* Speaks French, Spanish, English and German (moderate).
Mes compétences :
Aeronautics
Aerospace
Automotive
Aviation
Design
design of experiments
Engineering
Mechanics
Process
Process control
Production
Quality
Quality Control
Statistical Process Control
Statistics