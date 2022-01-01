Nicolas PENAFIEL

RESUME:

* Trained engineer in mechanics and energetics, with a complementary specialty in industrial statistics.

* Seven-year experience in the automotive industry (BMW & PSA); participated in the development of 5 vehicle projects.

* Worked in quality control, statistical process control and physical phenomena modeling. Did project reporting and sub-contracted parts certification.

* Speaks French, Spanish, English and German (moderate).



Mes compétences :

Aeronautics

Aerospace

Automotive

Aviation

Design

design of experiments

Engineering

Mechanics

Process

Process control

Production

Quality

Quality Control

Statistical Process Control

Statistics