Menu

Nicolas PHILIPPOT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
UI
UX
Design
Wireframe

Entreprises

  • Freelance - UI & UX Designer

    2014 - maintenant www.nic0fil.com

  • Streamnation - UI UX Designer

    2011 - 2014

  • Plizy - UI UX Graphic Designer

    2010 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :