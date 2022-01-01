Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas PHILIPPOT
Ajouter
Nicolas PHILIPPOT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
UI
UX
Design
Wireframe
Entreprises
Freelance
- UI & UX Designer
2014 - maintenant
www.nic0fil.com
Streamnation
- UI UX Designer
2011 - 2014
Plizy
- UI UX Graphic Designer
2010 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Arts Appliqués De Bourgogne
Nevers
2001 - 2003
bts
Réseau
Arthur KUBENKA
Bernard LESIUK_
Cyril PHILIPPOT
Gregory PASCAL
Line B.
Nicolas BARRIER
Nicolas RAMZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z