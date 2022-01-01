Menu

Nicolas QUENEDEY

PARIS

Entreprises

  • HLB - Directeur

    2008 - maintenant

  • SERAII HOSPITALITY - Operation Analyst

    2007 - 2008 En charge des études de marché, études de faisabilité, étude financière et relation avec les investisseurs.

  • PKF - Consultant

    Londres 2006 - 2007 I worked on several projects including owner representation (which includes monthly financial reviews for a four star hotel in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), completed several market and financial feasibility studies for mixed use projects across the GCC and the strategic project development of a chain of Sharia compliant and "conscious living" focused hotels.I also worked on a high profile operator selection, real estate product positioning, financial analyses and modeling

Formations

  • Ecole Hôtelière De Lausanne EHL (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1998 - 2003 Bsc
