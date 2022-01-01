Menu

Nicolas REYMOND

Montpellier

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Interested in business, people and technology, I have an international background in the Healthcare Industry. People oriented and interested in business in general, I am always looking for new opportunities and ways to learn more about all related subjects.

I would be pleased to expand my network with you, you are welcome to contact me at nicolas.reymond@gmail.com for any request or information.

Engineering background with strong business knowledge in the medical device and e-health markets, strong track record and demonstrated leadership skills.
Specialties: Healthcare Business, Partnerships & Alliances, Business Development, Project Management, People management, Medical Devices, Strategy, e-health, IT.

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Six Sigma
project management
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Ingéniérie
Lean IT
software
Management
Industrialisation
Healthcare
Partnerships
Partenariats stratégiques
M&A
Esanté
New Business Development
Informatique médicale
Dispositifs médicaux
Alliances
E-Health
Startups
Business Intelligence
Venture capital
Innovation
International business development
Business development

Entreprises

  • Intrasense - Global Director - Business Development & Strategic Partnerships

    Montpellier 2016 - maintenant Young, dynamic and innovative software medical device company, we aim at accelerating and leveraging the use and interpretation of medical images throughout the chain of care. This ranges from research, to screening, diagnosis, treatment planning, as well as follow-up.
    In addition to its French headquarters in Montpellier, offices in Paris and to its international subsidiaries in the USA and China, Intrasense also has representatives in Japan and Malaysia; as well as a distribution network in more than 20 countries.

    Member of the company Management Team.
    Responsible for strategy (market positionning, growth strategy, competitive intelligence...), business development (news channels, OEM...) and strategic partnerships (key partners, investments, M&A, licensing...).
    Objective: Driving growth (turnover, profitability) in a highly competitive and cutting edge environment.

    www.intrasense.fr

  • Philips France - Head of Innovation and New Business Development

    Suresnes 2016 - 2016 Driving growth in new areas for Philips France, with a large focus on Medical Devices and eHealth.
    Scope: Personal Health and Health Systems.
    Leading innovation projects, alliances and partnerships in new businesses, B2B projects around telehealth and connected care and devices, leveraging and developing ecosystems.

  • Philips Healthcare - Sr Manager - eHealth Business Development

    Suresnes 2012 - 2015 Leading and coordinating eHealth business development activities of Philips Healthcare France. Activities include, without being limited to: alliances & partnerships; business & market analysis; market screening; strategy; tender & bid management

    Also leading Market Intelligence activities for all businesses of Philips Healthcare France.
    Supports and advises in strategic and concrete choices of sales and business management.

  • Philips Healthcare France - Project Manager

    2011 - 2012 Responsible for definition, implementation and deployment of large Healthcare Informatics solutions in hospitals (PACS, ...).
    Projects up to 7m€ budget, 2500 medical users.
    - Management of Philips staff involved in the projects
    - Third party vendors
    - Stakeholders and customers relationship
    - Budget
    - Planning
    - Change management
    - Tender replies
    - Consulting and advising on international Healthcare Informatics projects (Emirates, Southern & Northern Europe)

    Patient Care and Clinical Informatics, Software Customer Services

  • Philips Healthcare Netherlands - SW Team Leader - Project leader

    2009 - 2011 Team & Project Leader on two multisite R&D software projects (India/Netherlands):
    - Xtravision 8.3 (commercial names HeartNavigator, 3DRA, 3DCA, XperGuide, XperCT, StentBoost, ...): 3D XRay software applications for diagnosis and intervention in surgery, vascular and cardio environment.
    - Philips internal project aiming at developping a test simulator tool for XRay.

    Business Unit Interventional-XRay

  • Philips Healthcare - Software Test Designer

    Suresnes 2008 - 2009 Responsible for Quality and Testing on development levels (module, unit, package), Vascular application (3D viewing), XtraVision Department.
    6 Sigma Green Belt Project Leader.
    ISTQB Foundation certified.

  • Philips Healthcare - Software Engineer, Image Processing

    Suresnes 2007 - 2008 Software Engineer for Image Processing & Viewing, XtraVision group.
    Development of a XRay-3D software application used for interventional and diagnosis purpose in hospitals.

  • Bossa Nova Technologies - Ingénieur en Traitement d'Images

    2006 - 2006 Image Processing Scientist, Engineer.
    Development of software applications for Polarimetric Cameras, applications in Cosmetics, Robotics and Defense.
    Main Engineer in charge of software development, responsibilities in development management and planning, in charge of projects for international companies.

Formations

  • University Of Birmingham (Edgbaston Birmingham)

    Edgbaston Birmingham 2005 - 2006 Signal Processing, Image Processing and Computer Vision.

    Erasmus, modules de Master

    Project Thesis: Motion Analysis With Optical Flow.

  • Institut National Polytechnique

    Toulouse 2003 - 2006 Electronics, Signal and Image Processing.

    Diplôme d'Ingénieur en Electronique et Traitement du Signal.

    Master of Science in Electronics and Signal Processing.

  • Lycée Montesquieu

    Le Mans 2000 - 2003 Preparatory classes; Maths Sup MPSI - Maths Spé MP.

    Undergraduate intensive course in Mathematics and Physics.

