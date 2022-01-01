Interested in business, people and technology, I have an international background in the Healthcare Industry. People oriented and interested in business in general, I am always looking for new opportunities and ways to learn more about all related subjects.



I would be pleased to expand my network with you, you are welcome to contact me at nicolas.reymond@gmail.com for any request or information.



Engineering background with strong business knowledge in the medical device and e-health markets, strong track record and demonstrated leadership skills.

Specialties: Healthcare Business, Partnerships & Alliances, Business Development, Project Management, People management, Medical Devices, Strategy, e-health, IT.



Mes compétences :

Qualité

Six Sigma

project management

Informatique

Gestion de projet

Ingéniérie

Lean IT

software

Management

Industrialisation

Healthcare

Partnerships

Partenariats stratégiques

M&A

Esanté

New Business Development

Informatique médicale

Dispositifs médicaux

Alliances

E-Health

Startups

Business Intelligence

Venture capital

Innovation

International business development

Business development