RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montpellier
Interested in business, people and technology, I have an international background in the Healthcare Industry. People oriented and interested in business in general, I am always looking for new opportunities and ways to learn more about all related subjects.
I would be pleased to expand my network with you, you are welcome to contact me at nicolas.reymond@gmail.com for any request or information.
Engineering background with strong business knowledge in the medical device and e-health markets, strong track record and demonstrated leadership skills.
Specialties: Healthcare Business, Partnerships & Alliances, Business Development, Project Management, People management, Medical Devices, Strategy, e-health, IT.
Mes compétences :
Qualité
Six Sigma
project management
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Ingéniérie
Lean IT
software
Management
Industrialisation
Healthcare
Partnerships
Partenariats stratégiques
M&A
Esanté
New Business Development
Informatique médicale
Dispositifs médicaux
Alliances
E-Health
Startups
Business Intelligence
Venture capital
Innovation
International business development
Business development