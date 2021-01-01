Nicolas ROPTIN

Menu

Graduated from a French business school with a Master degree in Management & International Business Development, I have more than 17 years of International and Multicultural environment experiences (Australia, South Korea, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong), among which 10 years working in Luxury goods field.

Work base experiences: France, Australia, South Korea, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong
Regions covered: Global (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America)

Education: France, Australia and South Korea
Degrees: Master, Bachelor and Diploma

Mes compétences :
Asia
Asia Pacific
Asie
Asie Pacifique
Corée du Sud
Duty free
Export
Fashion
Luxe
Luxury
Mode
Retail
Travel
Travel retail

  • LVMH - Wholesale & Travel Retail Director Asia Pacific - Kenzo at LVMH

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Responsible for the development and management of Domestic franchise, Multi-brand and Travel Retail businesses for Asia Pacific region.

  • MCM - Global Travel Retail Director

    2014 - 2018 Responsible for the development and management of the Global Travel Retail business : Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and America regions.

  • Leonidas - Business Development Director Asia Pacific - Travel Retail & Domestic

    2012 - 2014 Responsible for the development and management of Domestic franchise and Travel Retail businesses for Asia Pacific region : Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore & India.

  • Richemont - Travel Retail & Export Manager Asia Pacific & Europe Middle East - Alfred Dunhill

    Paris 2009 - 2012 - Export (Asia Pacific)
    - Travel Retail (Asia Pacific & Europe, Middle East)

  • Richemont - Area Sales Manager South East Asia & India - Alfred Dunhill

    Paris 2007 - 2009

  • Brand Garden – Agent/Distributor/Brand developer - Jewelry Brand Manager – Middle East & India

    2006 - 2007

  • Bluebell Korea – Leading marketer & promoter of Luxury & High end goods in Asia - CRM/Loyalty Program Manager – Fashion Brands

    2004 - 2006 -Fashion brands:
    - Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti (www.albertaferretti.com)
    - Moschino, Moschino Cheap and Chic, Moschino Jeans (www.moschino.com)
    - Cacharel (www.cacharel.com)

  • Comite Colbert, Reflexion Committee in South Korea - Assistant to President

    2004 - 2005

  • French-Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FACCI) - Events Coordinator Intern

    2002 - 2003

  • Emirates - Sales & Marketing Assistant Intern

    Paris 2001 - 2002

