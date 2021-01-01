Nicolas VUCEKOVIC

Mes compétences :
Alternative Investments
Asset management
Banking
Commodities
Gestion d'actifs
Hedge funds
investing
Investment
Investment Management
Investments
Management
Microfinance
Private banking
Real Estate
Entreprises
Credit Suisse
- Vice President - Debt Capital Markets Solutions
Finance | London2012 - maintenant
Crédit Suisse
- Private Banking - Advisory & Sales Initiatives North Asia
Finance | Hong Kong2011 - 2012Graduate Program - 2nd assignment
Credit Suisse
- Private Banking - Multi Asset Class Solutions
Finance | Zurich2010 - 2011Graduate Program
pMACS Demand Management
Nexar Capital
- Hedge Fund Solution & Engineering
Finance | Paris (75000)2010 - 2010- Mémoire sur l’impact des nouvelles normes réglementaires Bâle II et Solvency II sur la capacité des banques et des sociétés d’assurance à investir dans des stratégies Hedge Funds
- Conception et structuration des fonds : Manage Account, Fond et FoHF Ucits. Stratégie Hedge Funds d’arbitrage de volatilité basée sur les options
- Support à la commercialisation: enregistrements, cadres juridique et fiscal.
PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Analyste Investment Management & Business Development
Finance | Luxembourg2009 - 2009- Etude “Ideal Fund, Reengineering the fund value proposition”: Analyses des fonds de pension, des fund fees et des canaux d'information financière. Rédactions des diagnostics, recommandations et présentations
- Etude “Private Banking and Wealth Management Global Survey: Analyse des données recueillies auprès de 200 banques privées. Evaluation et recommandations sur la compétitivité du Luxembourg
- Responsable du suivi des marchés de la finance islamique, de l’ISR et participation aux analyses diverses : Real Estate, Private Equity.
BFINANCE
- Analyste Cash Management & RAROC
Paris (75000)2008 - 2008- Audit des flux bancaires du client, gestion de l’appel d’offres auprès des banques, participation aux analyses et aux recommandations.
- Mission RAROC : Evaluation de la rentabilité des banques sur les garanties, les opérations de marché et de financement.
Bfinance
- Junior Consultant in Asset Management
Paris (75000)2007 - 2007Attended and analyzed customers’ portfolios during the subprime mortgage financial crisis
Gathered information from asset managers in order to effectively communicate with and advise clients.
Attended meetings with administrative and financial managers, firm treasurers and asset managers. I gained a global and practical view of the main issues in the asset management industry
Led a research project about Socially Responsible Investment
Performed market research about business potential in Germany, Italy, and Spain
Galeries Laffayette
- Salesperson for luxury clocks
Paris (75000)2006 - 2006Communicated with and advised customers on watches; while taking into account their needs and financial considerations, assisting with customer service issues and answering enquiries
Did cross-selling and developed customer loyalty
Managed the store in absence of the department manager
L'EXPRESS-EXPANSION
- Head of Publicity
Montpellier (34000)2006 - 2007Together with my team we represented our Business School in the national “L’EXPRESS des Grandes Ecoles” contest.
I succeeded twofold in achieving our team’s publicity income goal. The team set new records in several more areas throughout the contest.
I developed my team participation skills and spirit as well as new skills including team and stock management, along with public relations within the media