Menu

Nicolas VUCEKOVIC

  • Vice President - Debt Capital Markets Solutions
  • Credit Suisse
  • Vice President - Debt Capital Markets Solutions

London

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Alternative Investments
Asset management
Banking
Commodities
Gestion d'actifs
Hedge funds
investing
Investment
Investment Management
Investments
Management
Microfinance
Private banking
Real Estate

Entreprises

  • Credit Suisse - Vice President - Debt Capital Markets Solutions

    Finance | London 2012 - maintenant

  • Crédit Suisse - Private Banking - Advisory & Sales Initiatives North Asia

    Finance | Hong Kong 2011 - 2012 Graduate Program - 2nd assignment

  • Credit Suisse - Private Banking - Multi Asset Class Solutions

    Finance | Zurich 2010 - 2011 Graduate Program
    pMACS Demand Management

  • Nexar Capital - Hedge Fund Solution & Engineering

    Finance | Paris (75000) 2010 - 2010 - Mémoire sur l’impact des nouvelles normes réglementaires Bâle II et Solvency II sur la capacité des banques et des sociétés d’assurance à investir dans des stratégies Hedge Funds

    - Conception et structuration des fonds : Manage Account, Fond et FoHF Ucits. Stratégie Hedge Funds d’arbitrage de volatilité basée sur les options

    - Support à la commercialisation: enregistrements, cadres juridique et fiscal.

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers - Analyste Investment Management & Business Development

    Finance | Luxembourg 2009 - 2009 - Etude “Ideal Fund, Reengineering the fund value proposition”: Analyses des fonds de pension, des fund fees et des canaux d'information financière. Rédactions des diagnostics, recommandations et présentations

    - Etude “Private Banking and Wealth Management Global Survey: Analyse des données recueillies auprès de 200 banques privées. Evaluation et recommandations sur la compétitivité du Luxembourg

    - Responsable du suivi des marchés de la finance islamique, de l’ISR et participation aux analyses diverses : Real Estate, Private Equity.

  • BFINANCE - Analyste Cash Management & RAROC

    Paris (75000) 2008 - 2008 - Audit des flux bancaires du client, gestion de l’appel d’offres auprès des banques, participation aux analyses et aux recommandations.

    - Mission RAROC : Evaluation de la rentabilité des banques sur les garanties, les opérations de marché et de financement.

  • Bfinance - Junior Consultant in Asset Management

    Paris (75000) 2007 - 2007 Attended and analyzed customers’ portfolios during the subprime mortgage financial crisis

    Gathered information from asset managers in order to effectively communicate with and advise clients.

    Attended meetings with administrative and financial managers, firm treasurers and asset managers. I gained a global and practical view of the main issues in the asset management industry

    Led a research project about Socially Responsible Investment

    Performed market research about business potential in Germany, Italy, and Spain

  • Galeries Laffayette - Salesperson for luxury clocks

    Paris (75000) 2006 - 2006 Communicated with and advised customers on watches; while taking into account their needs and financial considerations, assisting with customer service issues and answering enquiries

    Did cross-selling and developed customer loyalty

    Managed the store in absence of the department manager

  • L'EXPRESS-EXPANSION - Head of Publicity

    Montpellier (34000) 2006 - 2007 Together with my team we represented our Business School in the national “L’EXPRESS des Grandes Ecoles” contest.

    I succeeded twofold in achieving our team’s publicity income goal. The team set new records in several more areas throughout the contest.

    I developed my team participation skills and spirit as well as new skills including team and stock management, along with public relations within the media

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy-en-Josas (78350) 2020 - 2021 ACCF
    Advanced Certificate in Corporate Finance

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Montpellier 2010 - 2010 Master in Finance

    Diplôme de l'École Supérieure de Commerce de Montpellier. Major de Promotion.

  • University Of New Brunswick (Fredericton)

    CANADA, Fredericton NB 2007 - 2008 Finance

    Bachelor in Business Administration
    GPA: Good Performance