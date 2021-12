Nicole LAURENT

Senior Recruiter :

• Conduct full-cycle recruiting including locating, screening, interviewing, negotiating, and chosing candidates.

• Utilize company database system, internet, referrals, and networking to build strong relationships with consultants.

• Establish relationships with client manager’s presenting candidates and scheduling interviews.

• Responsible for updates to database system.

• Responsible for administrative work, invoicing, payments, formatting resumes, and contracts.