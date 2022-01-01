Nora BOUHALI

Vivre Ô Canada Immigration (www.vivreocanada.com) is a leading immigration Consulting firm providing Canadian immigration Consulting comprehensive services. With over 28 years of combined experience, the Vivre Ô Canada Immigration Group provides a level of expertise, competence and innovative solutions that ensures the best chance of success for corporate and individual clients worldwide, making their immigration experience a stress-free and enjoyable experience.
Vivre Ô Canada Immigration has particular expertise in all areas related to Canadian (and Quebec) immigration matters and provides representation and advice to foreign nationals who are looking to obtain a Canada visa and enter Canada on a permanent or temporary basis. Our immigration Consulting firm is focused on getting clients to Canada in the shortest possible time through a variety of avenues. We are also certified by the Quebec government in the field of immigration.
Services Offered:
*** Temporary Status:
- Work permits,
- HRSDC/Service Canada labour market opinions
- Study permits
- Visitor visas
- Temporary resident permits
*** Permanent Residence & Citizenship:
- Investors
- Entrepreneurs
- Self-employed applications
- Skilled workers
- Provincial nominee program (PNP) applications in all provinces
- Spouse/common-law partner sponsorships
- Family sponsorships
- Permanent resident applications on humanitarian and compassionate grounds
- Permanent resident card applications and renewals
- Citizenship applications
Mes compétences :
consultant
services
consulting
Pas de formation renseignée