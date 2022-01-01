Menu

Norah Joy CLYDESDALE

COLORADO SPRINGS

En résumé

RESUME


Name: Norah Joy Clydesdale

Address: 1331 Vondelpark Drive

80907 Colorado Springs

Telephone: 719-434-7992 home

719-432-9769 cellphone

Professional Experience:

2006 - present Consultant Trainer Coach WorldWideSpeaking.com

Communication skills in English

Teaching-Coaching European Executives Paris, France

by Telephone over the Internet Udine, Italy


Responsibilities: excellent communication skills

by telephone / able to impart knowledge using the internet

Developing communication skills in others

Designated Lead Trainer for the Italian market

Giving “First Lesson” in order to clinch the contract

Selling the program / Developing the Italian market


2001- 2006 In-House Consultant Telelangue

Nestle Headquarters Paris, France

Noisiel, France



Responsibilities: Project Manager for the Training Program

Objective: Building the business / Turnover

Responsible for pedagogy- creation new programs

adapted to the needs of the executives/managers/teams

Commercial: daily contact with Human Resources

promoting the programs offered by Telelangue

as well as the programs I created for Nestle each year.

Liason-contact between Nestle and Telelangue

Administrative: pertaining to management of programs

staff trainers, trainees and commercial contact

2006 Coach Trainer for European Purchasing Team

in communication techniques traveling with the

team to different Nestle European HQ participating

Lead Team Market Meetings

2001 Turnover €30,000

2005 Turnover €310,000

2006 Turnover €295,000


1994 – 2001 Trainer-Coach IFG Langues

Paris, France

Project Manager Volkswagon

Training Manager Villers Cotterets

France




Responsibilities: Teaching Coaching Business English

Pedagogy

Administrative

Commercial

Liason IFG Langues-Volkswagon


1989 – 1992 Trainer Coach Betts Language Corporation

Lyon, France


1992 – 2001 Store Manager Groupe Andre

Paris, France




1982 – 1986 Office Manager Dr Robert Cox

Torrance, California USA




1986 – 1989 Office Manager Dr Leonard Faye

Los Angeles, California USA




1977 – 1986 Trainer Coach Berlitz

Business English Paris, France



Education and Background:

1972 -1977 University of Boston

Boston, Massachusetts

USA


1968 – 1972 Holy Names High School Graduate

Oakland, California

USA




Languages spoken and written: English, French and Italian

Hobbies: artist oil painting exhibitions Paris, Belgium and Italy

Mes compétences :
Artist
Business
Business Coaching
Chef de projet
Coaching
Commercial
English
Manager
Painter
Teacher
Training

Entreprises

  • Worldwide Speaking - Coach Trainer

    maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau