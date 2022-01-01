RESUME





Name: Norah Joy Clydesdale



Address: 1331 Vondelpark Drive



80907 Colorado Springs



Telephone: 719-434-7992 home



719-432-9769 cellphone



Professional Experience:



2006 - present Consultant Trainer Coach WorldWideSpeaking.com



Communication skills in English



Teaching-Coaching European Executives Paris, France



by Telephone over the Internet Udine, Italy





Responsibilities: excellent communication skills



by telephone / able to impart knowledge using the internet



Developing communication skills in others



Designated Lead Trainer for the Italian market



Giving “First Lesson” in order to clinch the contract



Selling the program / Developing the Italian market





2001- 2006 In-House Consultant Telelangue



Nestle Headquarters Paris, France



Noisiel, France







Responsibilities: Project Manager for the Training Program



Objective: Building the business / Turnover



Responsible for pedagogy- creation new programs



adapted to the needs of the executives/managers/teams



Commercial: daily contact with Human Resources



promoting the programs offered by Telelangue



as well as the programs I created for Nestle each year.



Liason-contact between Nestle and Telelangue



Administrative: pertaining to management of programs



staff trainers, trainees and commercial contact



2006 Coach Trainer for European Purchasing Team



in communication techniques traveling with the



team to different Nestle European HQ participating



Lead Team Market Meetings



2001 Turnover €30,000



2005 Turnover €310,000



2006 Turnover €295,000





1994 – 2001 Trainer-Coach IFG Langues



Paris, France



Project Manager Volkswagon



Training Manager Villers Cotterets



France









Responsibilities: Teaching Coaching Business English



Pedagogy



Administrative



Commercial



Liason IFG Langues-Volkswagon





1989 – 1992 Trainer Coach Betts Language Corporation



Lyon, France





1992 – 2001 Store Manager Groupe Andre



Paris, France









1982 – 1986 Office Manager Dr Robert Cox



Torrance, California USA









1986 – 1989 Office Manager Dr Leonard Faye



Los Angeles, California USA









1977 – 1986 Trainer Coach Berlitz



Business English Paris, France







Education and Background:



1972 -1977 University of Boston



Boston, Massachusetts



USA





1968 – 1972 Holy Names High School Graduate



Oakland, California



USA









Languages spoken and written: English, French and Italian



Hobbies: artist oil painting exhibitions Paris, Belgium and Italy



Mes compétences :

Artist

Business

Business Coaching

Chef de projet

Coaching

Commercial

English

Manager

Painter

Teacher

Training