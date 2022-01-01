RESUME
Name: Norah Joy Clydesdale
Address: 1331 Vondelpark Drive
80907 Colorado Springs
Telephone: 719-434-7992 home
719-432-9769 cellphone
Professional Experience:
2006 - present Consultant Trainer Coach WorldWideSpeaking.com
Communication skills in English
Teaching-Coaching European Executives Paris, France
by Telephone over the Internet Udine, Italy
Responsibilities: excellent communication skills
by telephone / able to impart knowledge using the internet
Developing communication skills in others
Designated Lead Trainer for the Italian market
Giving “First Lesson” in order to clinch the contract
Selling the program / Developing the Italian market
2001- 2006 In-House Consultant Telelangue
Nestle Headquarters Paris, France
Noisiel, France
Responsibilities: Project Manager for the Training Program
Objective: Building the business / Turnover
Responsible for pedagogy- creation new programs
adapted to the needs of the executives/managers/teams
Commercial: daily contact with Human Resources
promoting the programs offered by Telelangue
as well as the programs I created for Nestle each year.
Liason-contact between Nestle and Telelangue
Administrative: pertaining to management of programs
staff trainers, trainees and commercial contact
2006 Coach Trainer for European Purchasing Team
in communication techniques traveling with the
team to different Nestle European HQ participating
Lead Team Market Meetings
2001 Turnover €30,000
2005 Turnover €310,000
2006 Turnover €295,000
1994 – 2001 Trainer-Coach IFG Langues
Paris, France
Project Manager Volkswagon
Training Manager Villers Cotterets
France
Responsibilities: Teaching Coaching Business English
Pedagogy
Administrative
Commercial
Liason IFG Langues-Volkswagon
1989 – 1992 Trainer Coach Betts Language Corporation
Lyon, France
1992 – 2001 Store Manager Groupe Andre
Paris, France
1982 – 1986 Office Manager Dr Robert Cox
Torrance, California USA
1986 – 1989 Office Manager Dr Leonard Faye
Los Angeles, California USA
1977 – 1986 Trainer Coach Berlitz
Business English Paris, France
Education and Background:
1972 -1977 University of Boston
Boston, Massachusetts
USA
1968 – 1972 Holy Names High School Graduate
Oakland, California
USA
Languages spoken and written: English, French and Italian
Hobbies: artist oil painting exhibitions Paris, Belgium and Italy
Mes compétences :
Artist
Business
Business Coaching
Chef de projet
Coaching
Commercial
English
Manager
Painter
Teacher
Training
Pas de formation renseignée