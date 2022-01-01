Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Norbert DE PAS
Ajouter
Norbert DE PAS
Polymont It Services
Chef de projet
Nantes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Polymont It Services
- Chef de projet
Informatique | Nantes (44000)
2006 - 2018
Effitic
- Chef de projet logiciel
Informatique | Paris
2001 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée