Norbert GUEI
Norbert GUEI
ACCRA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KIBI RURAL MINING COMMUNITY
- CHEF DE PRODUCTION
2009 - maintenant
Formations
DAMLIN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (Johannesburg)
Johannesburg
1996 - 2000
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel