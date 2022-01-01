Norbert Hugues ZUNINO

Sonangol
- Methode system Automation Onshore for Sonangol P&P
Luanda
2009 - 2013
Head of Automation in the maintenance of Block 3, based in Onshore
• Coordinates activities for onshore and offshore service Automation (ICSS).
• Coordinates activities offshore on the curative and preventive
• Technical and logistical support of our offshore teams.
• Manage budgets for service automation.
• Creation of "revamping" of units (oil, water, gas, utilities)
Missions:
Support for the party: Assistance to offshore teams, for technical matters,
proposals for improving equipment up on reports of damage: analysis
together with the offshore teams to find a solution and minimizing the risks of failure.
Replacement and modification existing equipment by new generation of PLC system, upgrade of parks PLC in collaboration with the method instrumentation and electrician.
Budget management: Budget provided by the company in accordance with our
needs. This budget covers the game for our Instrumentation, Metering and Automation.
Revamping management : planting as part of rehabilitation unit of study and development
