Norbert Hugues ZUNINO

Paris

  • Technip - PLC VLS

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Responsable de la partie maintenance Automatisme, électrique et Hydraulique sur le DEEP CONSTRUCTOR navire de dépose de câble sous marin.

  • Sonangol - Methode system Automation Onshore for Sonangol P&P

    Luanda 2009 - 2013 Head of Automation in the maintenance of Block 3, based in Onshore
    • Coordinates activities for onshore and offshore service Automation (ICSS).
    • Coordinates activities offshore on the curative and preventive
    • Technical and logistical support of our offshore teams.
    • Manage budgets for service automation.
    • Creation of "revamping" of units (oil, water, gas, utilities)
    Missions:
    Support for the party: Assistance to offshore teams, for technical matters,
    proposals for improving equipment up on reports of damage: analysis
    together with the offshore teams to find a solution and minimizing the risks of failure.
    Replacement and modification existing equipment by new generation of PLC system, upgrade of parks PLC in collaboration with the method instrumentation and electrician.
    Budget management: Budget provided by the company in accordance with our
    needs. This budget covers the game for our Instrumentation, Metering and Automation.
    Revamping management : planting as part of rehabilitation unit of study and development
    service unit completely revamp. In this context, my activities include the completion of the specifications, the various on-site surveys with subcontractors, monitoring during the progress and achievement, and the part selection and purchase of equipment, completion of FAT, and assistance during installation and commissioningHead of Automation in the maintenance of Block 3, based in Onshore
  • Saipem SA - Automaticien Offshore

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2002 - 2009 Spécialiste Automatisme, responsable de la partie maintenance des système pour 12 plateformes de production pétrolière et un Terminal FSO de stockage.

