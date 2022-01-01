Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Norbert KONAN
Ajouter
Norbert KONAN
GENTILLY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ELYSEES ALTERNANCES
- ENSEIGNANT
1998 - maintenant
ELYSEES ALTERNANCES
- ENSEIGNANT
1996 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel