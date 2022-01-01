Menu

Norbert LE HARTEL

GUYANCOURT

BTP

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Construction - Chef service adjoint méthodes TP

    GUYANCOURT 2016 - maintenant

  • Bouygues Construction - Chef de groupe méthodes BYBATIDF

    GUYANCOURT 2012 - 2016

  • VINCI Construction France - Responsable méthodes Chantiers Modernes / GTM TP IDF

    Nanterre Cedex 2008 - 2012

  • Bouygues Construction - Chef de groupe méthodes Ouvrages Publics

    GUYANCOURT 2005 - 2008

  • Razel-Bec - Méthodes

    Saclay 2004 - 2005

  • Spie Batignolles - Méthodes

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2001 - 2004

  • GTM TP IDF - Chef de chantier/conducteur de travaux/méthodes

    CHEVILLY-LARUE 1988 - 2001

Formations

