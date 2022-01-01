Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Norbert LE HARTEL
Norbert LE HARTEL
GUYANCOURT
En résumé
Mes compétences :
BTP
Bouygues Construction
- Chef service adjoint méthodes TP
GUYANCOURT
2016 - maintenant
Bouygues Construction
- Chef de groupe méthodes BYBATIDF
GUYANCOURT
2012 - 2016
VINCI Construction France
- Responsable méthodes Chantiers Modernes / GTM TP IDF
Nanterre Cedex
2008 - 2012
Bouygues Construction
- Chef de groupe méthodes Ouvrages Publics
GUYANCOURT
2005 - 2008
Razel-Bec
- Méthodes
Saclay
2004 - 2005
Spie Batignolles
- Méthodes
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2001 - 2004
GTM TP IDF
- Chef de chantier/conducteur de travaux/méthodes
CHEVILLY-LARUE
1988 - 2001
Pas de formation renseignée
Amidou OROU KANDI CHABI
Aurélien CURCIO
Chihaoui BILEL
François LE BLOND
Laetitia OLLIVRO
Malory LIMA-WILHELM
Olivia VILLERY
Rodolphe LAMOUR
Simon QUAEGEBEUR