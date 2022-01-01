Menu

Norbert MAURIN

Paris

  • ETSI - System Administration Centre Manager

    Paris 1999 - maintenant General Function

    Team Manager for the System Administration Service Centre.
    • Staff management
    • Participation in operations

    • Manage the System Administration Centre
    • Ensure that the services provided meet the strategic needs.
    • Achieve and maintain Service Level objectives.
    • Coordinate with the others team managers in the IT and determine scope and priorities for System Administration Centre activities.
    • Develop, improve new working processes within the team.
    • Develop proposals as necessary for upgrading existing systems and developing new systems.
    • Stay abreast of emerging technologies.
    • Contribute to the future evaluation of systems and network operations.
    • Coordinate efforts of various staff teams on technical projects.
    • Determine system capacity, equipment and software.
    • Recommend, implement, and monitor plans policies and procedures for systems operations.
    • Monitor and manage the security aspects of IT systems
    • Oversee the implementation, installation, and operation of information and functional systems (hardware, software and systems infrastructure) to support business objectives.
    • Coordinate activities ensuring compliance with rules and procedures within the assigned area of responsibility.
    • Interface with industry on IT and information systems management matters.
    • Responsible for quality activities in System Administration Centre.

    Special Function

    Act as system expert and reference for special functions :

    • AntiSpam (Barracuda).
    • Antivirus (McAfee ePO).
    • System Management server.
    • Microsoft SQL.
    • Terminal Services.
    • Windows Media Server.
    • Contributes to various IT projects or Forapolis services.
    • Unattended remote software installation.
    • Accounting software.

