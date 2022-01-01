Norbert MAURIN

Team Manager for the System Administration Service Centre.
• Staff management
• Participation in operations
• Manage the System Administration Centre
• Ensure that the services provided meet the strategic needs.
• Achieve and maintain Service Level objectives.
• Coordinate with the others team managers in the IT and determine scope and priorities for System Administration Centre activities.
• Develop, improve new working processes within the team.
• Develop proposals as necessary for upgrading existing systems and developing new systems.
• Stay abreast of emerging technologies.
• Contribute to the future evaluation of systems and network operations.
• Coordinate efforts of various staff teams on technical projects.
• Determine system capacity, equipment and software.
• Recommend, implement, and monitor plans policies and procedures for systems operations.
• Monitor and manage the security aspects of IT systems
• Oversee the implementation, installation, and operation of information and functional systems (hardware, software and systems infrastructure) to support business objectives.
• Coordinate activities ensuring compliance with rules and procedures within the assigned area of responsibility.
• Interface with industry on IT and information systems management matters.
• Responsible for quality activities in System Administration Centre.
Special Function
Act as system expert and reference for special functions :
• AntiSpam (Barracuda).
• Antivirus (McAfee ePO).
• System Management server.
• Microsoft SQL.
• Terminal Services.
• Windows Media Server.
• Contributes to various IT projects or Forapolis services.
• Unattended remote software installation.
• Accounting software.