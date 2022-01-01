Nordin ZITOUNI

Mes compétences :
AMO
Automation
Gestion de la Relation Clients
Marketing
Marketing Automation
Microsoft CRM
Relation Clients
Vision
Entreprises
SAGE
- Ingénieur commercial Sage CRM Solutions
Parismaintenant
Mediaveille
- Responsable d'agence - Région Sud
Saint-Grégoire2015 - maintenantMEDIAVEILLE est une agence de conseil et de services de marketing online qui met en œuvre des stratégies de conquête et de fidélisation sur Internet.
L'agence est organisée autour de 7 expertises fortes :
* Web analytics
* Référencement
* Webmarketing
* Réseaux Sociaux
* Ergonomie
* Veille stratégique
* Formations
Accompagnement et conseil dans l’élaboration de stratégies webmarketing efficaces en fonction :
> de vos objectifs :
- Lead
- E-commerce
- Branding
- Fidélisation, …
Mediaveille c’est 4 agences et plus de 15 ans d’expérience.
SAGE_CRM Solutions
- Ingénieur commercial (Responsable de Zone)
2010 - 2015Présence internationale, acteur local
Troisième éditeur mondial de logiciels de gestion, Sage simplifie et automatise la gestion et les processus métier de 6,1 millions d’entreprises dans 70 pays à travers le monde.
Sage propose une offre complète couvrant les besoins de toutes les entreprises.
Sage a fait le choix d’une approche décentralisée : chacune de ses 26 filiales dispose d’une autonomie de décision et développe localement ses produits afin de répondre avec réactivité aux besoins spécifiques de chaque pays.
Paris2009 - 2010Firm's activities : Consulting agency (Salesforce.com and Google partner)
Kerensen Consulting is a global consulting company specialized in information technologies and SaaS solution management.
Kerensen Consulting improves its customers performance by transforming business processes & technologies and designing innovative solutions.
Kerensen can provide a comprehensive range of integrated services in Management Consulting, Business Solution and Systems integration in different sectors.
Kerensen Consulting is organized in 3 main line of services :
2005 - 2009Salesforce.com, Dublin, Ireland
Senior Account Executive
Salesforce is an on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution vendor. Salesforce is the pioneer and leader in developing enterprise platforms through its innovative AppExchange directory of on-demand applications and its Force.com “Platform as a Service” (PaaS).
I am working on both French and Emerging markets. Generating new business in existing and new accounts, as well as playing a key role in driving strategic, enterprise-wide CRM initiatives for companies across all verticals.
• Understanding Prospects requirements and making them understand the values to deploy CRM
• Providing live demo and negotiating with key decision makers
• Up-selling and leveraging business from new or established customers to create my own business/pipeline
• Taking part of Marketing events to educate customers and prospects about on-demand service (Saas) and (Paas)
• Achieving Monthly/Quarterly targets
Doubletrade.com
- Sales Account Executive
2002 - 2005Firm's activities: Development of Tender Management OnLine Service solutions for companies bidding on French and European Public Sector.
My business mission: Regional business development, region Midi-Pyrenees (South of France)
a) Creating new leads from my own prospecting efforts
b) Analysis of companies needs
c) Presentation of the service offers to the prospects
d) Negotiating and closing business
e) Implementation of solutions and products, trainings
Business results: Achieving my target by creating 800 accounts in 3 years.
Alphasys
- Regional Representative
AUBAGNE2000 - 2002Business activities: Software provider and exclusive supplier of Data Processing Security solutions
My business mission: Development of Indirect Sales Channels (wholesalers and distributors)
My responsibilities: Management of Toulouse Alphasys Business Agency
a) Management of partner channels
b) Sales and follow up management of the partners
c) Security tests, audits (system intrusion simulations, consulting in data-processing system architecture, analysis of needs)
Result of my business activity: Considerable extension of distribution network in the French South West region.
AC Conseil
- Technical Sales Representative
Paris1998 - 1999Business activities: Distribution of data processing software and hardware
My business mission: Business Development and Marketing
My responsibilities: Small and medium businesses accounts management
a) Search for new prospective customers, management of existing small and medium businesses accounts
b) Technical consulting for potential customers
c) Customer service management
Result of my business activities: Successful regional advertising campaigns.
My initiatives: Creation and development of Healthcare activity through :
a) New distribution network for the AC Conseil Healthcare software
Sesam-Vital: Computerization of Healthcare activity.
Result of my business activities: Increase of sales activity by 30% compared to the previous year.