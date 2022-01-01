Menu

Nordine AMENNOU

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Ratp - Agent de Régulation

    Paris 2019 - maintenant AGENT DE REGULATION RATP Mission : Accueil, Renseignement et aide à la
    répartition des flux de voyageurs ainsi qu'à la sécurité des clients.

  • GREEN RÉCUPÉRATION - Cariste

    2018 - 2018 Stage en Entreprise GREEN RECUPERATION ARGENTEUIL

  • Green Récupération - Cariste

    2018 - 2018 A NIVEAU Préparateur de Commande Magasinier Gestionnaire des Stocks
    Informatisés ainsi que Stage en Entreprise GREEN RECUPERATION ARGENTEUIL

  • Entreprise Renault - MAGASINIER CARISTE

    2012 - 2017 automobile (pièce auto) utilisation du CACES 1
    Entreprise Faurecia, Secteur Industrie automobile (pièce auto) utilisation du CACES 2
    Entreprise Le Joint Français Hutchinson, Secteur Industrie (fabrication de caoutchouc) utilisation de CACES 3.5
    Entreprise Geosynthétics Secteur Industrie (revêtement sols) utilisation du CACES 3

Formations

Réseau

