Nordine AMENNOU

Entreprises
-
Ratp
- Agent de Régulation
Paris
2019 - maintenant
AGENT DE REGULATION RATP Mission : Accueil, Renseignement et aide à la
répartition des flux de voyageurs ainsi qu'à la sécurité des clients.
-
GREEN RÉCUPÉRATION
- Cariste
2018 - 2018
Stage en Entreprise GREEN RECUPERATION ARGENTEUIL
-
Entreprise Renault
- MAGASINIER CARISTE
2012 - 2017
automobile (pièce auto) utilisation du CACES 1
Entreprise Faurecia, Secteur Industrie automobile (pièce auto) utilisation du CACES 2
Entreprise Le Joint Français Hutchinson, Secteur Industrie (fabrication de caoutchouc) utilisation de CACES 3.5
Entreprise Geosynthétics Secteur Industrie (revêtement sols) utilisation du CACES 3
Formations
-
Paris
2018 - 2018
CACES 1.3
MAGASINIER CARISTE GESTION DE STOCK INFORMATISER
Centre de Formation SJT
-
Les Mureaux
2011 - 2011
CACES 1.2.3.5
MAGASINIER CARISTE Préparateur de Commandes
-
Poissy
2002 - 2004
BEP Comptabilité
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel