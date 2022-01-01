Nordine MENIAI

Edgen Murray is a leading global supplier of specialized products for worldwide energy and infrastructure markets.
I started “from scratch” the sales development of the products on the Oil and Gas market, mainly in MENA area and West African market. Within less than 4 years, I could reach 10M$ / year sales, which exceeds the expected target.
I currently manage a multicultural team of 3 Salesmen, with 7 agents abroad. We are working together to offer the best adapted technical solutions to our demanding international clients, in a very competitive market.
Main assignments: Budget definition and business follow-up, project and team management, negotiation of complex and strategic contracts, building of close partnerships and development of new profitable growth opportunities.
Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Finance
Logistique
Linguistique
Technique
Techniques de vente