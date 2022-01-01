Menu

Nordine MENIAI

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Edgen Murray is a leading global supplier of specialized products for worldwide energy and infrastructure markets.
I started “from scratch” the sales development of the products on the Oil and Gas market, mainly in MENA area and West African market. Within less than 4 years, I could reach 10M$ / year sales, which exceeds the expected target.
I currently manage a multicultural team of 3 Salesmen, with 7 agents abroad. We are working together to offer the best adapted technical solutions to our demanding international clients, in a very competitive market.
Main assignments: Budget definition and business follow-up, project and team management, negotiation of complex and strategic contracts, building of close partnerships and development of new profitable growth opportunities.

Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Finance
Logistique
Linguistique
Technique
Techniques de vente

Entreprises

  • Anixter - Business Developer PECO/ Key Account Manager

    2008 - 2011 A business developer job in the European market, start from scratch and manage to develop 4 keys accounts and open over 20 new customers in three years time. We could sign two frame contracts with massive groups in the Automotive sector VALEO and DURA AUTOMOTIVE. We overcome all the pointed targets 6M€/year.

Formations

Réseau