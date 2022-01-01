Nordine MENIAI

Edgen Murray is a leading global supplier of specialized products for worldwide energy and infrastructure markets.

I started “from scratch” the sales development of the products on the Oil and Gas market, mainly in MENA area and West African market. Within less than 4 years, I could reach 10M$ / year sales, which exceeds the expected target.

I currently manage a multicultural team of 3 Salesmen, with 7 agents abroad. We are working together to offer the best adapted technical solutions to our demanding international clients, in a very competitive market.

Main assignments: Budget definition and business follow-up, project and team management, negotiation of complex and strategic contracts, building of close partnerships and development of new profitable growth opportunities.



Mes compétences :

Management

Développement commercial

Finance

Logistique

Linguistique

Technique

Techniques de vente