Menu

Nordine OULAHAL

Paris

En résumé

Telco experienced professional with strong background in IT, Mass Market Broadband Networks, Devices and Services. Organized, time and results oriented with high capabilities to work in cross-cultural environments. Proven management skills both locally and remotely (several geographical sites).

Specialties: Team Management, Innovation, Enterprise Architecture, Project Management, Account Management, Tenders, Consulting.

Mes compétences :
Système d'information
Management
Télécommunications
Business Consulting

Entreprises

  • Orange - Head of Research & Development

    Paris 2010 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau